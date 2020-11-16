The 10 Best Deals of November 16, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s November 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your skin with the Glow Recipe Glow Together Set. Prep for the Thanksgiving holiday with up to 40% off turkey decor at Wayfair. Maybe even snag yourself a new Apple Watch SE.

And if you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Best buy gaming under $30



Are you a My Best Buy member? If you have an account on BestBuy.com, the answer is probably yes. Until logging in this morning, I didn’t realize I was a My Best Buy member, and now that I know the truth, it’s time to buy some video games at steep discounts. Best Buy is running early Black Friday deals exclusive to anyone enrolled in the program, including the recently released Watch Dogs: Legion on PS4 and Xbox, complete with next-gen upgrades for anyone lucky enough to score a PS5 or Xbox Series X. (If anyone has any leads on availability or wants to donate their PS5 order, please DM me.) Whether you’ve slept on the title or simply want to play a version that might perform better than the poorly optimized PC version, now’s your chance to save 50%.



While Watch Dogs: Legion is arguably the most compelling offer in this sale given its newness, Just Dance (XB1, PS4, Switch) Destroy All Humans (XB1, PS4), Saints Row: The Third Remastered (XB1, PS4), Saints Row IV (Switch), Jump Force (PS4, XB1), Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch), Blair Witch (XB1, PS4), The Wonderful 101 (PS4, Switch), Blair Witch (XB1, PS4), and a fuckton of amiibo are on sale, as well as plenty more games at various prices, all of which are under $30. Check some things off your holiday shopping list ahead of time this year—with shipping delays abound due to COVID-related fulfillment constraints, putting in your video game orders for little Johnny (or Big Adult John) now is the best way to ensure it arrives on cue.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Amazon b2g1 gaming sale



B2G1 Sale Image : Ubisoft

Amazon is running a buy two, get one free sale on games that’s perfect for anyone looking to immediately build their next-generation console collection. The sale includes brand new games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Players can grab the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of those games, as well as current-generation versions. The sale also features recent 2020 releases like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Marvel’s Avengers.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: apple watches

Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$429 for the GPS/non-LTE version—back in September. For a limited time, you can snatch one up yourself for $379 over at Amazon in Space Gray, or cop the smaller 40mm Series 6 in (PRODUCT)RED, Gold w/ Pink Sand Sport band, or Silver w/ White Sport band for $349. (The only catch is the Space Gray model doesn’t ship until November 30.) So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself.

If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $230 sale price. Regardless of which color you go with, the 40mm Apple Watch SE is $49 off. Only in Silver (again, with the White Sport band), the larger 44mm size has the same discount, bringing the checkout totals for both down to $230 and $260, respectively. The 44mm is also available in Space Gray for a less substantial $20 off—or $289. The SE packs all the most commonly used features of the Series 6, without the hefty price tag. Get it if you don’t need the in-depth health stuff.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: steel cookware set



Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but for ME, the best thing about the holidays is the delicious food. If you’re in need of some new cookware to make that ham, turkey, and stuffing, check out a Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set for a low, low $30. It comes with three pots, a sauté pan, and a frying pan, as well as a flower steamer, pasta spoon, spatula, and a large spoon, all for 75% off the original list price of $120.



This shouldn’t need to be said, but please please be safe during the holidays. Ms. ‘Rona is still lurking in these streets, so however you celebrate, do it with your third eye open and your masks nearby.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: ring light





18" LED Ring Kit 69DO1N37 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Starting today save 69% on this 18" LED ring kit. We are probably headed for another quarantine so if you didn’t grab one of these to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even just to help with better lighting for makeup now is the time. This deal will run until December 15 just use the code 69DO1N37 at checkout.

In this kit, you get the 18" LED ring light, a 61" light stand, a soft tube, a white and orange color filter, a ball head hot shoe adapter, a universal power adapter, a smartphone holder, and a carrying bag. The stand is made from aluminum alloy, easy to position, and assemble. The white and orange color filters will help you discover which hue and color temperatures work best. The hot shoe adapter works with most DSLR cameras. The smartphone holder is compatible with most phones as well. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Glow recipe glow together set

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set Image : Glow Recipe

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Thanksgiving turkey decor

Save up 40% on Thanksgiving Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The recommendations are all over to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving. I won’t be traveling to see my family which is a bummer because this is one of my favorites days. Wayfair has a ton of decorations and figures to bring a little of this holiday into your home and make it feel a little more festive.

This feels like a real mom selection for decorating with traditional turkeys. The handmade palm turkey figurine is 25% off. He’s made of 100% Bankuan and would look fetching as a centerpiece for your solo feast.

I don’t know why but this guy is really speaking to me. Made from recycled wood this country cousin of Tom Turkey is only slightly unsettling but still kind of charming even with his dead-eyed stare. I’d be proud to sit him on my shelf and would probably let him ride all year. A little cottage vibe for the season or all seasons.

For the classy household may I present this glass turkey with long elegant legs, it’s also 40% off. You could position this one in the center of the table as if it’s overseeing all the fixins. Perch it near a bottle of champagne for ultimate fanciness.

Free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Bellesa black friday sale

Up 25% off Sitewide EARLYBF Image : Bellesa Boutique

Why wait for Black Friday to treat yourself to some fun goodies? Bellesa felt the same way and has activated its sitewide deal now. Take up to 25% off your order, but the savings here are tiered. 20% off when you spend $79 or 25% off when you spend $149. You will get 15% off any order up to that first tier. Just use the code EARLYBF.

Bellesa’s own line has produced some amazing toys. (Yes, I cherish my Nirvana!) They’ve got some new toys and they are so adorable I’m already in love. Both of these are under the Diskreet moniker and are made for a life on the go. They are also just $49. And they look like perfect adult Polly Pockets from the outside, hence the discretion.

Advertisement

First is the sneaky version of the company’s best selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original and this is the smallest, quietest, and most sneaky form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. Plus it’s pretty, just so pretty.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Air Buy for $42 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code EARLYBF

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air. This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides, there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like mirrors or compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $42 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code EARLYBF

Free shipping on orders over $29.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: aukey 12-in-1 usb-c hub



Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub BD6ID62O Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Do you have a bunch of shit you need to plug into your computer? Like, everything is ridiculously important and simply cannot wait? Well, luckily for you, Aukey apparently shares your philosophy on computer usage. For a decent $56 with the promo code BD6ID62O, you can get an Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub. You can plug in ethernet cords, multiple USBs, as well as microSD cards that can transfer data at 5 gigabytes per second. Listen, I’m not a tech person, but all of this sounds pretty good, and with $15 off the list price, it’s a decent deal.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: 23andme dna test kit

23andMe DNA Test Kit Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.