#1 playstation plus

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black Friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this. This is as good a price as you’re ever likely to see, so if you own a PlayStation, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is a no-brainer.



Note: You can add as many 12 month codes to your PlayStation account as you want. They just extend your membership expiration date.

#2 roomba

The Roomba 960 is a bit extravagant, but at over $100 off, it might be worth considering if less expensive robotic vacuums haven’t checked all of your boxes.



The key feature here is an onboard camera that allows the Roomba to build a constantly-updating map of your home, which means it can clean every square foot without wasting an hour ping ponging around the same room. Of course, you’ll also get Wi-Fi for app control, and a more powerful cleaning system than the entry level models.

Today’s $450 price tag is an all-time low, and in fact, it’s $50 lower than listings we’ve seen in Black Friday ad scans, so there’s really no reason to wait.

#3 vizio surround sound system

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At its usual $500, Vizio’s 5.1.2 channel sound bar was already one of the cheapest and easiest ways to experience Dolby Atmos audio, which adds a height dimension to traditional surround sound. But this is Black Friday season, so today, you can buy it for $300 instead.



The 36" sound bar includes three forward-facing drivers, plus two upward-facing drivers for the Atmos dimension. The kit also includes a wireless subwoofer, and two satellite speakers that plug into said subwoofer to act as your rear channels. That setup means that you can run the wires under or behind your couch, since you won’t have to plug anything into the sound bar itself at the front of the room.

#4 nespresso

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of pod-style coffee makers, nothing beats Nepresso. This Nepresso VertuoPlus makes espresso and coffee drinks, and only takes up a small amount space, making it perfect for smaller kitchens and dorm rooms. $120 gets you the machine with a 40 oz swivel-out water tank, some complimentary pods to try, and a bonus milk frother. The bundle typically sells for $170 or more, so at $120, it’s an eye-opening deal.



#5 echo

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spoiler alert! Amazon Echo devices are going to be on sale for Black Friday next week. That much is obvious, but what you might not realize is that you can actually get a better deal right now by buying in bulk.



If you add three of the new Echo Dots to your cart, you’ll get them all for $70, slightly less than the $24/each price that we’re expecting on Black Friday. Obviously, this only makes sense if you want to buy three to spread around your home, or to give away as gifts, but it’s still a great deal.

Even more tempting is getting $100 off when you buy two Echo Spots (discount shown in cart), possibly the greatest alarm clock ever made. These will be $40 off individually on Black Friday, so the two-pack deal is better by a fairly substantial margin.

#6 columbia

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s only November, but snow has already blanketed much of the Northeast. Good thing Columbia is taking 40% off select gear for men, women, and kids. A whole lot of outerwear is up for grabs, and with winter arriving so early this year, you can bet the whole family could use a new vest, puffer, fleece, etc. But don’t wait to stock up; this sale only lasts until November 21, unlike the cold weather, unfortunately.



#7 security cameras

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday deal on Blink Indoor Home Security Camera Systems has already gone live! Kits start at $67, so if you’ve ever been curious what your pets do at home while you’re gone all day, now you can afford to find out. Other potential uses: Keeping footage of mundane conversations so you can win the next argument about whether or not you said a certain thing; a motion-detecting alarm system; bringing truth to the claim that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “knows when you’re awake.”



#8 wayfair

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale is here, and it is massive. You can save big on a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Sunday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

#9 fire hd

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’re like us, you have a long list of items you hope to get on Black Friday. Like, spreadsheets and phone alarms might be involved. But if snagging a Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of your goals, you can go ahead and check that box today, because it’s already at its Black Friday price of $100. It’s almost like Amazon knows you so well that it could predict what you wanted to buy and decided to make it easier for you. Almost.

(Shopping for the kids’ edition? That’s on sale too!)



#10 sony headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been meaning to buy yourself some noise canceling headphones, there’s no time like the present. These Sony XB950s are all the way down to $113 today, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. They would also make a great gift for anyone that spends a lot of time on planes or trains.