The 10 Best Deals of November 15, 2019

#1 instant pot

Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt. 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot LUX80 8-quart 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker for a low $55. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. But just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Instant Pot LUX80 will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.

#2 household gold box

Household Essentials Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I don’t know about you, but I love saving money on gear I needed to buy in the first place. And today’s household essentials Gold Box is filled to the brim with everything you’d find in a home goods aisle.



Whether you need more trash bags, Clorox wipes, toilet bowl cleaner, laundry detergent, or food containers, this Gold Box has a ton to choose from.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. I included a few deals below, but check out the deal page to see all of your options. So make sure to stock up and save yourself a trip to the store.



#3 air fryer

Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Happy Fry-day everyone! Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on a Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer. Typically selling for between $200-$300, this family-sized air fryer is down to a low $110.



If you’re unfamiliar, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil. The result: crispy foods without the guilt.

If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a try. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means, this’ll only stick around for a day or until sold out.

#4 rei gear sale

Gear Up and Get Out Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.

Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.

This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

#5 Logitech headset

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset | $25 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.



This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular headset, and it’s a big one to boot. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $60, so this is a terrific buy.

#6 jachs

Double Up Flannel Sale Photo : Jachs

Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.



Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Double Up Flannel Sale. You can pick any two premium JACHSNY flannels and get them for only $69 with the promo code 2FLAN at checkout.

#7 pots & pans organizer

If you have some new cookware items on your list this holiday season, you’re not the only one. It is time to stop leaving pots and pans on the stove, even if they’re clean. And don’t just dump everything into your cabinet either. Keep all of your cookware nice and tidy when you get a Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet. Get it for $16 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 9TDH89XX at checkout.



#8 Philips Norelco oneblade

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You know what’s better than a Norelco Oneblade? A Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid. And do you know what’s better than that? A discounted one.



Right now, you can pick up Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid for a low $60. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year, and $20 off its regular price.

So, what’s the difference between the standard OneBlade and the Pro? A few things:

It’s more versatile, offering more trimming length settings

Better battery life, plus an LED display for battery status

Comes with a dock

While $60 may seem like a lot for a shaver, everyone I know who owns one swears by it.

#9 dog toys

Give your dog a reason to wag their tail the next time they see you. You can get this 12-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for $14 when you use the promo code 30YPIMGA. It includes just about every style of rope toy there is, so your dog will have their pick of the litter.



#10 under armour boxers

Under Armour Men’s Original Series 6” Boxerjock KJUARM Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

A fact that will never change: You could always use more underwear. Don’t spend full price when you can get a pair of boxers for $8 off. Right now, the Under Armour Men’s Original Series 6” Boxerjock is only $12 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJUARM at checkout. For reference, these typically sell for $20 on Amazon.

