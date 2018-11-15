Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 roomba

The Roomba 960 is a bit extravagant, but at over $100 off, it might be worth considering if less expensive robotic vacuums haven’t checked all of your boxes.



The key feature here is an onboard camera that allows the Roomba to build a constantly-updating map of your home, which means it can clean every square foot without wasting an hour ping ponging around the same room. Of course, you’ll also get Wi-Fi for app control, and a more powerful cleaning system than the entry level models.

Today’s $450 price tag is an all-time low, and in fact, it’s $50 lower than listings we’ve seen in Black Friday ad scans, so there’s really no reason to wait.

#2 iphone x refurb

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The new iPhone XS is nice, sure, but is it ~$300 nicer than last year’s iPhone X? I don’t think so. Today only on Amazon, you can get a refurbished iPhone X unlocked for $725 (64GB) or $829 (256GB), in the color of your choice. That’s roughly what you would pay for this year’s XR, and while you won’t have the latest processor, the trade-off is a dual lens camera and a stunning OLED screen

#3 backcountry sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re planning your next outdoor adventure, or just need a gift idea for the most adventurous person in your life, Backcountry is here to help. For a limited time, take 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKE20NOVEMBER.



If you need any inspiration, check out our reader polls for puffer jackets, raincoats, and socks; many of the finalists and winners are eligible for the sale.

#4 philips hue refurb

Photo: Amazon

We’re expecting to see quite a few Philips Hue deals on Black Friday, but the prices won’t get anywhere close to what you’ll find in today’s Gold Box.

The one caveat here is that they’re certified refurbished (for the most part). But on the other hand...they’re lightbulbs; you plug them in and forget about them. So should it really make a difference? I don’t think it should when you can get a four-bulb color starter kit for $115, a white ambiance starter kit for $78, or a white starter kit for $51.

If you already have a Hue system, you can grab individual color bulbs for $25, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. There are also LightStrips, LightStrip extensions, and more on sale for incredibly low prices. The deal is only available today, but honestly, I’ll be surprised if it lasts through lunch.

#5 home depot appliance sale

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If there’s a day that will make you take a long, hard look at your current appliance situation, it’s Thanksgiving. Is your oven capacity adequate for everything you need to cook? Do you have enough fridge space for all the leftovers? Can your dishwasher handle the massive flood of plates and utensils coming its way?



The more questions you answered “no” to, the more you’ll save during Home Depot’s appliance sale, where buying two appliances will net you $60 off, but a purchase of six or more will save a whopping $500. That means you can upgrade your entire suite at once! (If you need help finding a sixth appliance to add, wine coolers totally qualify.)

Note that some exclusions apply, but many items are already legit deals at Special Buy prices.

#6 urban decay

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Decay is known for delivering ultra saturated shades with edgy names, and today, you can pick up a palette’s worth and then some for a steal. HauteLook is taking about 50% off a huge range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, powders, and a lot of shadow palettes featuring a rainbow of bold hues and glittery textures. There are even a handful of offerings from their cult-favorite Naked line. Fill your makeup drawers now before this deal decays into nothingness.

#7 pull up bar

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need a gym membership to have access to a pull-up bar: You just need a doorway. If you don’t have one of those, I can’t help you.

This pull-up bar is only $26 today with promo code B375VEKM, and features a dozen non-slip pads so you can customize your grip. It sure beats going to the gym in this weather.

#8 household supplies gold box

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Behind every festive holiday gathering is a heap of cleaning supplies to get the house guest-ready and a second stash to handle the aftermath when the fun’s all over. If you’re planning to have people over at any point during the season (or, uh, ever), take advantage of Amazon’s “household holiday essentials” Gold Box, which is offering discounts on everything from dish soap, Ziploc bags, and Reynolds wrap, to laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, and paper towels. You’ll need this stuff at some point; might as well stock up now.



#9 space pen

Photo: MassDrop

There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. MassDrop’s selling two-packs of the official Fisher Space Pens for $32 right now, so you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.



Multiple finishes are available at checkout, some of which have a surcharge associated. If you want a brass one, Amazon also has them on sale for $16 each.

#10 Gimbal

If you have Spielberg-sized filmmaker aspirations, but phone-sized camera equipment, consider investing in this reasonably priced YI Phone Gimbal. It automatically stabilizes pretty much any smartphone, so shaky footage is a thing of the past, and you can connect it to your phone via bluetooth for seamless stopping and starting. Plus, it operates on three axes, and offers 360-degree panning, so you’ll get the whole picture at every shoot. The gimbal costs $80 with promo code RM829X7Q, but can you really put a price on the magic of cinema? Get yours before this blockbuster sells out. Aaaand action!