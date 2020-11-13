The 10 Best Deals of November 13, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s November 13, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get started early on ModCloth’s Black Friday sale with a 30% sitewide discount and 40% off sale items. Upgrade your on-the-go sound system with the Marshall Kilburn II p ortable Bluetooth s peaker. And fight chapped lips with a 3-pack of Jack Black Intense Therapy l ip b alm.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Macy’S countertop appliances



Macy’s is ringing in the season a little earlier this year, kicking things off with a sale on Bella small kitchen appliances bound to relieve your wallet of any unwanted stress in the holiday shopping months. Make waffles with your swamp-residing ogre friend in this stainless steel waffle iron for 55% off the list price, then save even more when you fill out the form under the Special Offers tab and mail it in to claim your rebate—fear not, Nathan for You fans, you won’t have to climb to the top of a mountain to secure this prize.

In fact, if you wanted, you could revamp your entire kitchen for just $48, assuming you’re game to send in a sextet of forms. Level up your breakfast game with a 10.5 x 20" nonstick electric griddle, keep your bread nice and toasty with a four-slice stainless steel convection oven, improve your work-from-home lunches with an electric panini grill, drink your fruits and veggies with a 12-piece 13330 Rocket blender set, and whip up something quick for dinner with a 12" round nonstick electric skillet. However casual your cooking, however tight your budget, Macy’s is bringing the heat with the kitchenware to beat.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: RAzer gaming peripherals



Razer is dropping its Black Friday deals early, and you’ll want to give them a serious look-see if you’re in need of peripheral upgrades. You’ll find that the BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard is down to $85, its lowest ever and 50% off MSRP. It features green switches—which are tactile and clicky—plus RGB lighting, USB passthrough, and a volume knob, something I’ll always award bonus points.

If you need a mouse to pair it with, several of those are up for grabs, too. You can go with the relatively simple Razer Viper, the light-as-feathers wired mouse with Chroma RGB lighting, eight programmable buttons, and a 16K optical sensor, now down to $40.

For the same price, however, you could also pick up the Razer Basilisk X. This low-latency gaming mouse has fewer programmable buttons (six) and ditches RGB, but brings the same 16K DPI sensor and an added Bluetooth option if you don’t want to lug the HyperSpeed wireless adapter around.

Then there’s this thing. That number pad squished onto the side may be unsightly at first, but mice like the Razer Naga Trinity (down to $70) are perfect for MMOs and any other games that need a lot of dedicated key bindings or macros. But actually, this one has interchangeable side button plates, giving you as few or as many buttons as you desire (two, seven, or twelve) for any given task.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: Nintendo switch games

Switch Games Starting at $35 Image : Nintendo

Best Buy is unloading Switch games for as little as $35 today, which is a hair lower than we usually see the company’s games dip. Down at that mark are Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U, Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, that last one stealing hours of my own life, I’ll attest.

You’ll also find great titles at just $5 more, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: modcloth sitewide sale



ModCloth is starting their Black Friday deals today. For the rest of the month grab 30% off anything on the site and dig throw their throwback wears. You’ll also receive an extra 40% off of anything in the sale section. That discount is cutting original prices to 80% in some cases. Revamp your winter looks and save a nice chunk. No codes needed.

A great cardigan is key in the fall and winter. And a brilliant pop of color can really make it stand out. I’m all about fashion and function and that’s what this is. This long cardigan is made of cozy and warm polyester and comes in a gorgeous rich gold color. It’s only $18 in this deal.

A cute retro skirt in an autumn jewel tone is key. It’s effortlessly chic and can blend in with your current wardrobe. Add black tights and boots for a solid winter look. This cute A-line mini skirt is made of crepe fabric, has pockets, and looks straight from the 70s. This will be a groovy addition to your closet for just $24.

A solid pair of heeled boots are the perfect touch to any ensemble. These black boots go with anything and are a little bit vintage and a little bit witchy. Just because the supernatural season has passed doesn’t mean you can’t integrate those spooky vibes into any outfit. And the chunky heel is only 3 inches so no fear if you’re worried, these are comfy and stable. The Spoonful of Sugar boots are just $48 in this sale.

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Sony wf-1000xm3 headphones



Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $168, which is $62 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these though is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Aukey car charger

Today, Aukey’s 21W USB-C car charger is only $9 when using coupon code VVF2B9UZ. With a USB-A port added, you can charge two devices at once, and the throughput is enough to charge more demanding devices like the iPad or Nintendo Switch at their fastest speeds, though you may only achieve that using one port at a time.

If you’re regularly charging two or more devices at once, consider picking up this 36W metallic upgrade. You’ll lose the USB-C hookup for a second USB-A port, but they support simultaneous quick charging at 18W each.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Jack black lip balm

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: Society6 posters

40% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. They’ve been having incredible sales this whole year. And honestly, it’s been ugly out there so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 40% off any print in the entire store starting today. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in this is the artist for you.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Ella paradis friday the 13th slae



Up to 70% off select items Image : Sheilah Villari

Just because it’s Friday the 13th in the weirdest year ever doesn’t mean today should be made worse. In fact, our pals at Ella Paradis want to slash prices and ensure there are no bad vibes. We really don’t need any more given everything so save up to 70% off select items. You’ll see the savings come off in your shopping cart so need for a code.

All the Better Love toys are great go-to’s if you’re a bit indecisive. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily ($42) as a fave so obviously, I going to recommend it. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down.

Tenga has some pretty dope products, mostly for dudes. I’ve seen and handled a lot of them. The tech they use to design their toys is really impressive so I’m going to give their Spinner Stroker ($18) a shoutout. It comes in 3 varieties depending on tastes, although at this price you should experience all of them.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders. You will get a bonus mystery gift if you spend over $100 too.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Marshall bluetooth speaker

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : The Inventory

It’s no secret I love Marshall. They have consistently made quality products across all of their lines. My favorite headphones, earbuds, and speaker are from them. This portable speaker falls in line with all the others and today Best Buy has it for 20% off.

It looks like both the black and indigo color options are on sale. The Kilburn II pairs easy with your phone and will give you up to twenty hours of listening enjoyment off of a single charge. It’s been my experience that these don’t take overwhelmingly long to charge either. You can get two hours of playtime on just a twenty-minute charge. The range is decent and you should be able to still have a smooth connection even at thirty feet away. The sturdy strap lets you take it anywhere and will look sharp both inside and out.

There’s free shipping on this item.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.