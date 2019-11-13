The 10 Best Deals of November 13, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

Advertisement

#1 power port elite

Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.



Advertisement

#2 travelpro carry-on

Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re one of the millions of people traveling this holiday season, you’ll be glad you invested in this discounted Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On. Right now, this rollaboard suitcase is down to just $100, its lowest price ever.



While it doesn’t have many flashy features, it more than makes up for it with quality materials and sturdy construction. This expandable carry-on weighs in at 7 lbs. and measures in at 22.75" x 15.25" x 9.5".

Advertisement

Suitcases like this usually sell for double the price, so it’s a really terrific time to buy. If you’re on the market for a new travel bag, pick this up before it jets away.

Advertisement

#3 two-way dash cam

Anker Roav DashCam Duo Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you ever drive for Uber or Lyft, or just want to have a more complete picture of any potential dash cam-worthy incidents on the road, this camera from Anker features two 1080p lenses, one of which faces into the car. It even has IR lights for better night vision inside a dark cabin.



Get it for $90 today by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code BFROAV099 at checkout, and please send any particularly funny or shocking clips to Jalopnik.

Advertisement

#4 airpods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

Advertisement

Update: This deal is back, but it probably won’t last long.

With sound quality that can stand up to high-end offerings from Bose and Sony, excellent noise cancelation, and Apple’s customary ease of use, the brand new AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year.



Advertisement

They were released only last week for $249, but for a limited time, you can grab a set for $235 on Amazon. They’re slightly backordered, but you’ll have them in plenty of time for the holidays.

Advertisement

#5 amazon music unlimited

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



Advertisement

This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

Advertisement

#6 kano wand

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is down to just $49, right now. Typically selling for about $70, this wand is a magical gateway into learning STEM. With this kit, students build a wand to use with a mobile device to learn basic code. There are 70-plus challenges available and is compatible with a ton of devices (Windows 10 Pro & home, Mac OS 10.10, select iPads, Android tablets and select Amazon Fire tablets.)



Advertisement

#7 seagate ssd

Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB Internal SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Solid State Drives, like this Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $57, there is no reason to hesitate. This 2.5-inch model offers a 5 Gb per second data transfer rate.



Advertisement

Right now, it’s currently marked down to an all-time low, or about $10 off its average price. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.

Advertisement

#8 laundry hamper

Lifewit Laundry Hamper Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you use promo code GBWTB3NG.



Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

Advertisement

#9 steelseries gaming mouse

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

SteelSeries consistently makes terrific gaming gear, and this discounted Rival 310 Gaming mouse is no exception. It offers everything you could want for gaming, including an adjustable sensor that goes up to 12,000 DPI, large back and forward buttons, 16.8 million color lighting (obviously), and programmable settings that are saved directly to the mouse

Right now it’s $28, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen and $12 off what’s currently on Amazon.

Advertisement

#10 butcher box last call

Advertisement

Update: It’s your last day to get a free turkey!



Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Advertisement

Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.