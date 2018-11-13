Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 patagonia

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is all about layers on layers on layers — and Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the winterwear purveyors are taking up to 50% off their Web Specials section until November 21. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself in the cold months to come.



#2 lg tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their ridiculously dark black levels and vibrant colors. If you were waiting for Black Friday to snag yours, the discounted price on the 55" C8 model is already live.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Advertisement

We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the C8.

#3 philips hue

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked back down to $100 today, matching an all-time low. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub, this is a great deal.



Note: We’re expecting to see four-bulb starter kicks for $200 + a $50 gift card from various retailers on Black Friday, so keep that in mind if you need more bulbs.

#4 miir

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Miir makes some of our favorite vacuum insulated stainless steel drinkware, and they just kicked off their best sale ever on Amazon.

Advertisement

First up, the camp cup. This is a favorite of ours thanks to its handle, colorway variety, and sip-through lid, and it’s 30% off today in every color. Even if you don’t camp, you should use it at home. And even if you don’t want one, you should buy them as stocking stuffers. Black and white are down to $17, but you’ll pay $21 for the more fun designs.

MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more Read

For heavier liquid loads, Miir’s popular 32 ounce growler is a whopping 50% off its usual price as well, in every color. It’ll keep beer cold for 24 hours, or coffee hot for 12, and its buckle lid seals in carbonation, while remaining easy to clean.

#5 under armour

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need to stock up on cold weather workout gear, the latest Under Armour Outlet sale offers a ton of flexibility. Just add $100 worth of already-discounted gear to your cart ($100 goes a long way here), add promo code TAKE30, and you’ll get $30 off. Sweatpants, zip-ups, underwear, leggings, socks, and a lot more are included, so you don’t have any excuse not to go for a run outside this winter.



#6 ride-on toys

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

For today only, Amazon has ride-on toys starting at $39. On one hand, this is an excellent chance to get your Christmas shopping started early. But on the other, do you really want your kid to have a sweeter ride than you? There are miniature Audis and Mercedes! Someone is missing out on a great business opportunity by not making Power Wheels for adults. (Be honest with yourself — real cars just aren’t as much fun.)



#7 nite ize

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Daylight Saving Time is over, which means that you won’t see sunlight except through your office window for approximately four months. So if you’re commuting home, going for an evening jog, or doing anything else near roads, you’ll want to snag this Nite Ize magnetic LED clip today for an all-time low $5. The built in magnets allow it to clip onto clothes, hats, or bags, and the four bright LEDs run for up to 70 hours on the easily replaceable CR2032 battery.



#8 irwin pliers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your tool chest is lacking a good set of pliers, this 8-piece VISE-GRIP GrooveLock set is only $60 on Amazon, within about $3 of an all-time low. The set features a near-perfect 4.7 star review average from over 500 customers, and comes with a lifetime warranty to boot. Needless to say, it’d make a great gift too.



#9 lego

Do you find the pressure of specific creation stifling? Are you overwhelmed by the array of LEGO sets designed to build predefined castles or spaceships or bridges? LEGO totally gets that. The LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Set, $25 at Walmart, features an assortment of wheels, bricks, and for some reason, eyes. Paired with the LEGO Classic Ocean’s Bottom Set ($20 at Walmart or Amazon), it allows you to craft whatever weird and random objects your heart desires. A dog on a skateboard? Yep. An octopus chef? Sure! A double decker couch? Eh...



#10 dyson humidifier

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Perhaps the most brutal aspect of winter isn’t the cold itself, but the severe dryness that the cold brings along with it. If that’s the case for you and your skin, eyes, nose, lungs, etc., go big and invest in this Dyson AM10 Humidifier. Today, it’s just $350 at Amazon, a steal compared to its usual price of $500. This humidifier claims to kill 99% of bacteria with ultraviolet light before projecting any mist into your home. And this purchase will serve you well into summer, when you can use its high-velocity air function to cool down any room. Don’t mist — sorry, miss — out on this discount; get yours before the deal dries up.