It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayTop 10 Deals of the Day

The 10 Best Deals of November 12, 2020

juliana-clark
Juliana Clark
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
153
1
1
Gif: Juliana Clark
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals

It’s November 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Trade in your ancient laptop for a brand new 2019 MacBook Air. Make dinner while getting your groove on in the kitchen with the Sonos One (two-pack) speakers. And show your skin a little love with the Vitamin To-Glow pack, available at Ulta.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: JAchs NY WOOL SWEATERS

Merino Wool Sweater | $39 | JACHS NY
Merino Wool Sweater | $39 | JACHS NY
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Advertisement

JACHS NY makes some really beautiful and quality clothing so when a sale like this happens you take note. They are having a killer week of amazing cyber deals and right now you can grab these awesome Merino Wool Sweaters for just $39. That’s up to 78% off the original price and you don’t need a code. There are 13 styles and colors to pick from so you’re sure to find the right one for your taste. I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. But no matter what you choose you’re getting a great deal to stay warm and cozy through the winter months.

G/O Media may get a commission
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Free shipping for orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: MACBOOK AIR + 5K IMAC

2019 MacBook Air | $850 | Amazon 2019 27&quot; 5K iMac | $1,650 | Amazon
2019 MacBook Air | $850 | Amazon
2019 27" 5K iMac | $1,650 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Advertisement

Good news, everyone! Apple’s latest version of macOS, Big Sur, is out today, so you’ll have something new to tinker with if quarantine has you feeling a bit antsy. If your machine’s feeling a little slow these days, or you’d just like to snag your first Mac, the MacBook Air is a great option that’ll cover most of your needs. Right now, you can get a 13" 256GB Air with 8GB of RAM for $850 after applying a discount at checkout, saving you $80. Do note, though, that this is last year’s model, not the latest line using Apple’s own ARM chips.

Advertisement

If you’d rather get a dedicated home office workstation, last year’s 5K iMac is down to $1,650, saving you $150. For your money, you’ll get a 27" 5K display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. As long as you’re not doing anything too resource-heavy, that should be fine for most people, and you won’t mind saving a bit of cash.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: PLAYSTATION PLUS

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership | $28 | Eneba | Promo Code PSFIVEALERT
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership | $28 | Eneba | Promo Code PSFIVEALERT
Image: PlayStation
Advertisement

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch on November 12, but you can get a head start on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at Eneba. Using the promo code PSFIVEALERT, $28 nets a whole year, less than half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. Simply redeem the code at checkout and you’re set for 365 days.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Forza horizon 4 add-ons

FH4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle | $17 | Eneba | Promo Code FORZAKINJA
FH4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle | $17 | Eneba | Promo Code FORZAKINJA
Graphic: The Inventory
Advertisement

It will surprise no one who knows me that one of my favorite quarantine pastimes on the weekends is playing Forza Horizon 4 with my dad. In fact, at the beginning of America’s COVID-19 saga, I convinced him to buy an Xbox One S and have been sending him Kinja Deals for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate every 3 months. If you want to keep in touch with your parents while also smoking their asses in a friendly street or cross country racing competition, there really is no better way to turn your brain off for a few hours while you’re catching up on a call. And once you’re hooked as I am, you’ll be starvinging for more content.

Fortunately, Eneba’s selling the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle for $17 using the exclusive promo code FORZAKINJA. Included in the mix is Car Pass, VIP membership, the “Best of Bond” 007 car pack (yes, it’s got the iconic Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger), the Formula Drift car pack, and both the Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions DLC expansions. Never run out of things to do or cars to drive with this steep $33 discount—a whopping 66% off the list price you’d pay on the Microsoft Store for the same downloads. While you’re at it, buy a couple for your family and friends, too.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: uLTA HOLIDAY SALE

Save $10 on a $50 Purchase | Ulta | Use Code HOLIDAY10
Save $10 on a $50 Purchase | Ulta | Use Code HOLIDAY10
Image: Ulta
Advertisement

Ulta is one of the best places for beauty products and if you get a deal on top brands even better. Until Saturday take $10 off any purchase over $50 or take $20 off any order over $100.

Ulta has lots of exclusives and great items to pick from. I’m going to highlight one of my favorite K-Beauty bundles. The Vitamin To-Glow Pack is one I go back to a lot. As it’s about to get a bit chilly out there skin gets dry and lips get chapped. This set from I Dew Care handles all that and more. This kit has the Bright Side Up Brightening Vitamin C Serum, the Plush Party Buttery Vitamin C Lip Mask, and the Say You Dew Moisturizing Vitamin C Gel. That lip mask and moisturizing gel do wonders. I keep them on my nightstand just in case I’ve got dry patches or want my lips to be super smooth in the morning. I couldn’t recommend these more.

Advertisement

This deal ends November 14 and free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#6: sonos speakers

Sonos One (Two-Pack) | $380 | Amazon
Sonos One (Two-Pack) | $380 | Amazon
Image: Sonos
Advertisement

So you’re ready to grab a smart speaker, but not sure which route to go. You’ve got plenty of options, but right now Amazon has a two-pack of Sonos One speakers, which offers support for both Google Assistant and Alexa to suit all your needs, and can easily be paired up with all your other Sonos gear for better sound. At $380 even with a discount, it’s not cheap, but if you’ve got the money, you won’t be sweating it while you blast your favorite albums.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#7: beats solo pro headphones

Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones | $180 | Best Buy
Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones | $180 | Best Buy
Graphic: The Inventory
Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $180. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail and have been as low as $200 in recent weeks. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Liz Lanier.

#8: lenovo tab m8

Lenovo Tab M8 | $59 | Walmart
Lenovo Tab M8 | $59 | Walmart
Image: Lenovo
Advertisement

The iPad is nice, but even with the latest generations starting at much more approachable prices, it’s still kind of expensive. If you’re in the under-hundred club for a tablet budget, try the Lenovo Tab M8. Only $59 at Walmart (normally $90), the tablet ships with Android 9 Pie, but an Android 10 upgrade is just around the corner.

Advertisement

You’ll get an 8-inch slate running just north of 720p resolution, quad-core performance, 32GB of expandable storage, front and rear cameras, and a battery advertised to last all day. Perfect for reading, light browsing, and multimedia, Walmart also includes a display stand, so you can use it bedside as a night clock or a digital recipe book in the kitchen.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#9: Instant pot ultra

Up to 33% off Instant Pot Ultras | Amazon Gold Box
Up to 33% off Instant Pot Ultras | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: The Inventory
Advertisement

For today only, save 33% on this Instant Pot Ultra 6qt, which shows a $100 subtotal at checkout after the $50 discount applies. The 8qt model is another $10. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence of purchasing one or replacing an older worn-out model.

Advertisement

The Ultra is the newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with instant pots before. This Insta Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, warms, and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms and it’s energy-efficient.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: kyoku damascus chef knife

Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife | $65 | Promo Code KYOKU63K + Clip Coupon
Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife | $65 | Promo Code KYOKU63K + Clip Coupon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Advertisement

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This six-inch utility knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $65 with the promo code KYOKU63K with the additional clipped coupon on the page. Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stock up for Sweater Weather With JACHS NY's Merino Wool Sale

Just in Time for PS5, Bag a Whole Year of PlayStation Plus for $28

We Love the Dongle, Don’t We Folks? The Best USB-C Hubs to Get Your Laptop Back to the Basics

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: What Are the Snazziest Bumper Stickers To Jazz up My Car?