The 10 Best Deals of November 12, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s November 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Trade in your ancient laptop for a brand new 2019 MacBook Air. Make dinner while getting your groove on in the kitchen with the Sonos One (t wo-p ack) speakers. And show your skin a little love with the Vitamin To-Glow p ack, available at Ulta.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: JAchs NY WOOL SWEATERS





Merino Wool Sweater Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

JACHS NY makes some really beautiful and quality clothing so when a sale like this happens you take note. They are having a killer week of amazing cyber deals and right now you can grab these awesome Merino Wool Sweaters for just $39. That’s up to 78% off the original price and you don’t need a code. There are 13 styles and colors to pick from so you’re sure to find the right one for your taste. I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. But no matter what you choose you’re getting a great deal to stay warm and cozy through the winter months.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: MACBOOK AIR + 5K IMAC



Advertisement

Good news, everyone! Apple’s latest version of macOS, Big Sur, is out today, so you’ll have something new to tinker with if quarantine has you feeling a bit antsy. If your machine’s feeling a little slow these days, or you’d just like to snag your first Mac, the MacBook Air is a great option that’ll cover most of your needs. Right now, you can get a 13" 256GB Air with 8GB of RAM for $850 after applying a discount at checkout, saving you $80. Do note, though, that this is last year’s model, not the latest line using Apple’s own ARM chips.

Advertisement

If you’d rather get a dedicated home office workstation, last year’s 5K iMac is down to $1,650, saving you $150. For your money, you’ll get a 27" 5K display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. As long as you’re not doing anything too resource-heavy, that should be fine for most people, and you won’t mind saving a bit of cash.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: PLAYSTATION PLUS

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership PSFIVEALERT Image : PlayStation

Advertisement

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch on November 12, but you can get a head start on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at Eneba. Using the promo code PSFIVEALERT, $28 nets a whole year, less than half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. Simply redeem the code at checkout and you’re set for 365 days.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership Buy for $28 from Eneba Use the promo code PSFIVEALERT

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Forza horizon 4 add-ons



FH4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle FORZAKINJA Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

It will surprise no one who knows me that one of my favorite quarantine pastimes on the weekends is playing Forza Horizon 4 with my dad. In fact, at the beginning of America’s COVID-19 saga, I convinced him to buy an Xbox One S and have been sending him Kinja Deals for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate every 3 months. If you want to keep in touch with your parents while also smoking their asses in a friendly street or cross country racing competition, there really is no better way to turn your brain off for a few hours while you’re catching up on a call. And once you’re hooked as I am, you’ll be starvinging for more content.

Fortunately, Eneba’s selling the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle for $17 using the exclusive promo code FORZAKINJA. Included in the mix is Car Pass, VIP membership, the “Best of Bond” 007 car pack (yes, it’s got the iconic Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger), the Formula Drift car pack, and both the Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions DLC expansions. Never run out of things to do or cars to drive with this steep $33 discount—a whopping 66% off the list price you’d pay on the Microsoft Store for the same downloads. While you’re at it, buy a couple for your family and friends, too.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: uLTA HOLIDAY SALE



Save $10 on a $50 Purchase HOLIDAY10 Image : Ulta

Advertisement

Ulta is one of the best places for beauty products and if you get a deal on top brands even better. Until Saturday take $10 off any purchase over $50 or take $20 off any order over $100.

Ulta has lots of exclusives and great items to pick from. I’m going to highlight one of my favorite K-Beauty bundles. The Vitamin To-Glow Pack is one I go back to a lot. As it’s about to get a bit chilly out there skin gets dry and lips get chapped. This set from I Dew Care handles all that and more. This kit has the Bright Side Up Brightening Vitamin C Serum, the Plush Party Buttery Vitamin C Lip Mask, and the Say You Dew Moisturizing Vitamin C Gel. That lip mask and moisturizing gel do wonders. I keep them on my nightstand just in case I’ve got dry patches or want my lips to be super smooth in the morning. I couldn’t recommend these more.

Advertisement

This deal ends November 14 and free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#6: sonos speakers

Sonos One (Two-Pack) Image : Sonos

Advertisement

So you’re ready to grab a smart speaker, but not sure which route to go. You’ve got plenty of options, but right now Amazon has a two-pack of Sonos One speakers, which offers support for both Google Assistant and Alexa to suit all your needs, and can easily be paired up with all your other Sonos gear for better sound. At $380 even with a discount, it’s not cheap, but if you’ve got the money, you won’t be sweating it while you blast your favorite albums.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#7: beats solo pro headphones

Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $180. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail and have been as low as $200 in recent weeks. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Liz Lanier.

#8: lenovo tab m8

Lenovo Tab M8 Image : Lenovo

Advertisement

The iPad is nice, but even with the latest generations starting at much more approachable prices, it’s still kind of expensive. If you’re in the under-hundred club for a tablet budget, try the Lenovo Tab M8. Only $59 at Walmart (normally $90), the tablet ships with Android 9 Pie, but an Android 10 upgrade is just around the corner.

Advertisement

You’ll get an 8-inch slate running just north of 720p resolution, quad-core performance, 32GB of expandable storage, front and rear cameras, and a battery advertised to last all day. Perfect for reading, light browsing, and multimedia, Walmart also includes a display stand, so you can use it bedside as a night clock or a digital recipe book in the kitchen.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#9: Instant pot ultra



Up to 33% off Instant Pot Ultras Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

For today only, save 33% on this Instant Pot Ultra 6qt, which shows a $100 subtotal at checkout after the $50 discount applies. The 8qt model is another $10. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence of purchasing one or replacing an older worn-out model.

Advertisement

The Ultra is the newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with instant pots before. This Insta Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, warms, and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms and it’s energy-efficient.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: kyoku damascus chef knife

Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife KYOKU63K + Clip Coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This six-inch utility knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $65 with the promo code KYOKU63K with the additional clipped coupon on the page. Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.