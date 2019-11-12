The 10 Best Deals of November 12, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 mr. coffee

Mr. Coffee Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Suze Orman once said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, she’s not wrong. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash.



Today’s Gold Box is offering solid discounts on three Mr. Coffee coffee makers. Your options include a $18 12-cup coffee maker, $20 5-cup model, and a fancy $125 espresso/cappucino maker.

These aren’t likely to brew you the best coffee in the morning, but if you just need some fuel to get you started, these are solid deals.

#2 lenovo gaming laptop

Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Step up your mobile gaming and pick up this heavily discounted Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop.



As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the Y540.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. This $800 gaming laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor, a GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.

Suffice to say, this can comfortably run most games and is a bonafide deal to boot. If you’re on the market for a stylist, affordable and powerful gaming laptop, this is a terrific option.

#3 jachs sherpa

Sherpa Season Deal Photo : Jachs

Don’t be a fool like Shep McAllister and diss sherpa. It is one of the best fabrics to wear and bundle up in when it is cold outside. You can get yourself a nice sherpa jacket or hoodie from Jachs so you don’t freeze this winter. Right now, you can get sherpa tops for as low as $29 when you use the promo code SHERPA at checkout. That’s a savings of up to 63% on sherpa zip-ups, pullovers, jackets, knits, and hoodies.



#4 bio bidet

Bio Bidet Slim Zero-Non Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Hold on to your butts, this is the best bidet deal I’ve ever seen. Right now, you can pick up a $113 Bio Bidet Slim for just $65. This compact bidet offers a ton of cool features, including a night light and a chrome plated side control level.



Better still, it comes with everything you need to install it, no additional attachments or plumbing required. With the T-adapter, it’ll hook up to the same water line that refills your tank.

Just a quick note, this is for elongated toilet seats, so it may not be for everyone. But if you have been curious about trying out a bidet, this is a really terrific deal. Get yours and impress your visiting house guests during the holidays.

#5 Nemo camping pillow

NEMO Fillo Elite Ultralight Travel Pillow Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you like to camp, or have anyone on your holiday shopping list that does, the excellent Nemo Fillo travel pillow just got marked down to $27 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen, and a rare discount below $40.



Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it:

We can all pretend that we’re too tough to need a pillow while camping, but let’s be real: Having one makes a world of difference. Pillows don’t need to take up a lot of space, though. The Fillo Elite weighs a mere three ounces, and it uses a layer of Primaloft insulation to keep your noggin warm. Even better, it easily stows away in the attached stuff sack, which is no larger than a deck of cards.

If I’m not mistaken, I think that means it could fit in a stocking. Just sayin’.

#6 cole haan

Cole Haan Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

Cole Haan makes some of the best shoes we’ve ever tried, but if you’ve been scared off by their high price tag, this one-day Amazon sale has a bunch of styles marked down to (mostly) under $80.



While the sale is short on the company’s flagship ZeroGrand shoes (with the exception of a few women’s sneakers, including the excellent All Day Trainer), there are styles here for formal occasions, everyday wear, and even running; there’s a pair of shoes for you, is what I’m saying. A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so run over there while you still can.

#7 form function form watch

Here’s your chance to pick up a beautiful, budget-friendly Form•Function•Form Leather Chronograph for a low $96 at Huckberry. Typically selling for around $130, this handsome 40mm watch offers a button-stud band which promises to fit all wrist sizes thanks to its over 2″ of adjustment.



The band design hides the adjustment holes behind watch face, adding to the visual simplicity of the piece. Suffice to say, minimalism wins out here.

This particular timepiece is the right balance between beautiful, understated and affordable. If you’re looking for a gift for one of the men in your life, or want to upgrade your wrist game, it’s a good time to buy. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.

#8 anker power strip

Anker Power Strip With USB-C PD Graphic : Shep McAllister

A power strip these days needs to have more than just a few AC outlets. You need USB, and perhaps just as importantly, USB-C Power Delivery, to easily charge and power every kind of device.



That’s exactly what you get with this discounted power block from Anker. You get two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 30W USB-C port that can charge a laptop for just $25, down from the usual $34. With a 5' power cable, it’d be ideal for use on a nightstand or a desk where wall outlets can be hard to reach.

#9 echo show 8

Preorder Amazon Echo Show 8 Photo : Amazon

Amazon’s forthcoming Echo Show 8 features the privacy-focused physical camera cover switch of the Echo Show 5, but with a screen that’s actually big enough to enjoy a Netflix binge while you cook in the kitchen.



The Right Smart Display For Every Need

Releasing November 21, the Echo Show 8 will be priced at $130, but Amazon went ahead and pushed out its Black Friday pricing early, so you can preorder now for $100.

#10 switch controller holder

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip Graphic : Shep McAllister

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip | $19 | Amazon

This Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip is exactly like the one that came bundled with your Switch, except that it includes a USB-C port to charge the controllers, whether you’re actively playing with them, or just recharging between gaming sessions. I probably wouldn’t buy it to replace the stock grip, but if you have a spare set of Joy-Con, it’s worth grabbing for $19, or $11 below MSRP.

