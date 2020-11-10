The 10 Best Deals of November 10, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday's Best Deals



It’s November 10, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Are you exhausted from working from home? Treat yourself to the Hyperice m assage g un. Maybe use this time to upgrade the frames of your reading glasses. Embrace your inner Pat McGrath with the Yves Saint Laurent M ini R ouge l ipstick s et.

#1: GlassesUSA frames + contacts



For contact lens wearers, the routine gets old quick, and for good reason. Putting plastic gel directly on your retinas every morning isn’t exactly comfortable or pleasant, so you’ll probably need a pair of glasses, too, for the days you don’t feel like popping your contacts in. Fortunately, our friends at GlassesUSA are running a promotion for when desperate times call for desperate measures. Using the promo code FREE-GLASSES, you’ll be eligible for a free pair of glasses when you spend $120 or more on contacts at GlassesUSA. With a number of options to choose from, including dailys, weeklys, and monthlys.

However bad your eyesight, however dry your eyes, and however severe your astigmatism, GlasesUSA offers a surprising amount of variety of lenses in its online catalog. As for the free frames, the only catch is this: you won’t be emailed a code to redeem until after you’ve checked out with the contacts, after which you’ll be able to choose between thousands of glasses. Best sellers, discount frames, sunglasses, and non-prescription BLUEASE glasses are all part of the promotion. The only glasses you won’t be able to snatch up at extra no cost are the frames marked premium. Everything else is on the table. And for anyone who doesn’t care for contacts but still needs a new pair of glasses, our readers can still take 65% off frames using the promo code KINJA65.

#2: Xbox game pass ultimate



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) KINJAXBOXDEAL Graphic : Gabe Carey

With reviews of the next-gen Xbox consoles finally live on Gizmodo and Kotaku, it’s now safe to say Microsoft’s latest hardware puts up a good fight against Sony’s PS5. The software, however—at least that which is exclusive—Alex Cranz argues in her review, “... remind me of my brother when he was in college and committed to backward baseball caps.” That said, the barrier to entry is much more affordable in comparison. While most PlayStation exclusives cost a whopping $70 apiece, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs just $29 using our exclusive promo code KINJAXBOXDEAL over at Eneba and nets you access to a whole library of critically-acclaimed titles if you were lucky enough to scoop one today, including Gears 5, No Man’s Sky, and my personal favorite current-gen offering Forza Horizon 4 from day one.

Since you don’t have to pay for these games outright individually, to say Game Pass adds value to the Xbox as a concept is an understatement. The Xbox, some would say, is defined by the service. For what amounts to roughly $9 a month at this discounted rate, you’ll have not only hundreds of high-quality games at your disposal, but you’ll be opted into an Xbox Live Gold membership as well, letting you play with your friends online at no additional cost. Because Eneba did not provide an expiration date for the coupon, you’ll want to jump on this special discount quickly, before time runs out.

#3: Unicorn jerky cbd candy

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 20% discount on us, using the promo code EJSUPPORT20.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep. Because the coupon is automatically applied at checkout, you don’t even have to remember it to check out and take advantage of our exclusive deal. Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

#4: Yves saint laurent lipstick set



Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Lipstick Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Give your lips a dash of color with a limited edition, Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Couture Lipstick Set. It’s $50 and can be a great gift for the makeup-obsessed person in your life. You’ll receive four different shades to fit your fancy in a satin finish, which is just as classic as the brand YSL.

#5: Airpods pro



AirPods Pro Image : Adam Clark Estes (Gizmodo

I’m no stranger to the AirPods Pro magic Kinja Deals readers have gone apeshit over ever since Apple’s true wireless active noise-canceling earbuds first went on sale. Between the H1 chip—which allows for automatic pairing to iPhones and iPads and pretty damn seamless pairing to everything else as well—and their better than expected ability to block out ambient sound, the AirPods Pro are close to perfect. While I wasn’t a fan of the original AirPods due to the lack of rubberized tips, these boast substantive upgrades over their younger sibling and predecessor, including sweat and water resistance for intense exercise. And, for a limited time only I presume, they’re discounted 22% on Amazon.

Although I’ll admit the battery life leaves something to be desired, unless transparency mode is enabled, AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and probably the best in their size with active noise canceling functionality. Just see what our friend Adam Clark Estes had to say in his review for Gizmodo:

I’ve never loved the AirPods. That’s mainly because I’m one of the few people whose ears just don’t fit with the mostly universal design. But they wouldn’t be so popular if they weren’t great earbuds. So when Apple announced the AirPods Pro with different fit options and a flurry of new features, I thought it must be time for me to be a fanatic. I’ve been using them for a week, and I love them.

One of his few complaints about AirPods Pro was the steep price tag, $250 MSRP. At $194, however, little more than a pair of Bose Soundsport Free and Jabra Elite 75t which don’t tout ANC technology or always-on pairing, AirPods Pro are a steal you don’t want to miss out on.

#6: Dash stand mixer

Dash 3.5qt Stand Mixer | $50 | Amazon Gold Box Image : Dash

When it’s time to whip it real good, a Dash stand mixer is a good bet to get the job done. These colorful mixers give you an old school vibe that can slot into both retro and modern kitchen themes. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Red, this 3.5-quart unit isn’t the most spacious, but at just $50 ($30 off), it’s hard to ask for much more. You’ll get two beaters, two dough hooks, and a stainless steel mixing bowl to go along with the tilting head unit.

Advertisement

#7: hyperice massage gun

Hyperice Massage Gun Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Massage guns are quickly becoming a favorite of those whose spa trips took a sudden halt during the pandemic. These things vibrate with high intensity to beat any muscle in your body into submission. Hyperice is like the Rolls Royce of that world, and Best Buy is giving you a chance to sneak one into your holiday budget with a $70 discount. It ships with four different attachment heads and works up to three hours on a single charge.

#8: Ryobi cordless drill

Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

At The Home Depot you can score an 18V Ryobi cordless compact drill and driver for $30 cheaper than usual, bringing the final total to $99. If you already have Ryobi ONE+ tools, you can use any of the 18V batteries from them to back up the two you get in the box. This package doesn’t include bits and such, but those are 25% off, too.

#9: crash bandicoot 4



Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $40, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Amazon has the deal with a $10 standard discount and a $10 coupon stacked on top. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

#10: vantrue mini dash cams

Save up to 35% on Vantrue Dash Cams Graphic : The Inventory

Today only, Amazon has select Vantrue dash cams up to 35% off. This brand is said to be one of the best in this realm, and that’s no doubt backed up by waves of four-star reviews at Amazon. If you need something basic, this mini dash cam records footage up to 1080p and costs just $52. But it may be worth expanding your budget a bit for this $120 dual dash cam that reaches up to 2.5K resolution (about 1440p). There’s even a 4K model if you need the most detail possible, and that’s just another $10 up.

