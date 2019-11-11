The 10 Best Deals of November 1, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: VIZIO TV

Vizio 55" M-Series 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

$398 for a 55" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.



That means it includes 10 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), quantum dot technology (previously only really found in Samsung TVs) for better color, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy Thanksgiving football games and holiday movies in their full glory.

#2: RoboVac and Smart Scale Bundle

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Today only, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $189, plus a free Eufy Smart Scale.



The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

Here’s what you need to do: add both the Eufy RoboVac 30C and Eufy Smart Scale to your cart and use the promo code SMARTEUFY at checkout.

#3: GROOMING GOLD BOX

Grooming Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s a good day to save cash on products you’ll need buy anyway. Right now, Amazon’s discounting a ton of grooming products and accessories from companies like Braun, Gillette, Venus and Pantene.



Whether you’re looking to stock up on shampoo and conditioners, or want to add a beard trimmer to your arsenal, today’s Gold Box is worth checking out.

The Braun Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper kit is down to just $30, and is a great stocking stuffer for the uncles and daddies of your life.

Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or sold out. So make sure to give the deal page a good look through.

#4: EMIRATES FLIGHT

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

#5: USB-C Charger

Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C Charger Photo : Amazon

Anker’s new PowerPort III Nano is a well-and-truly tiny 18W charging powerhouse that’s roughly the same size as the 5W brick that Apple still ships with most of its iPhones.



Capable of charging small laptops, your Nintendo Switch, and basically any tablet or phone, it’s marked down to $16, the first discount we’ve seen from its original $20.

#6: AIRPODS 2

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) Graphic : Chelsea Stone

I know AirPods Pro just came out, but Apple’s standard AirPods are still great if you don’t need noise canceling, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $160, complete with a wireless charging case. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets. This is $40 off the price at the Apple Store, and the best deal we’ve seen.



#7: STRING LIGHTS

String light season is coming in hot, and you can be prepared for whatever holiday you want to decorate for with this $11 strand from TaoTronics. The 33' metal light strand is powered by USB, features 100 LEDs, and includes a remote that lets you choose between four RGB colors and classic warm white, while also adjusting brightness and lighting modes.



Just use promo code KINJA4AY at checkout to save.

#8: HYPERX HEADSET

HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The HyperX makes one of our reader favorite gaming headsets, and right now, Amazon is dropping the price on their Pro model, plus a carrying case, down to a low $50.



These headphones famously have super soft, memory foam ear cushions which are super comfortable even during long Overwatch sessions. These also have a removable boom mic. This means you can use it just like regular headphones on trips, or replace it if ever your dog is a chewer.

We’ve seen these particular cans drop to this price during Prime Day, but that was without this hardshell case.

#9: TIMBUK2 BAG SALE

Timbuk2 Bag Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Holiday travel season is here, and if you want to pick up a new bag, Amazon’s dropping the price on a ton of Timbuk2 packs. Whether you want a new messenger, laptop bag, luggage roller, or a combination, today’s Gold Box has you covered.



There’s a ton of options here, so make sure to browse through the deal page before this sale ends at the end of the day.

#10: EGG COOKER

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.5 star review average from over 13,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price in months.

