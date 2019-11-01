The 10 Best Deals of November 1, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1 butcher box

Update: This deal is still alive, but today (11/1) to celebrate National Turkey Day, you can get an extra $10 off your first delivery with promo code TURKEY10, in addition to your free bonus turkey.



Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

#2 AA Rechargeable Batteries

AA batteries are dying an all-too-slow death, but while they’re still a part of your life, you probably want to upgrade to rechargeables. This pack of eight from AmazonBasics is down to $15, and is within $.02 of an all-time low price.



That’s about $4 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

#3 otterbox coolers

As the cooler weather approaches, Otterbox is running a sale on cooler deals. If you like to hit the outdoors no matter what the temperatures are, you’ll need a sturdy cooler for a long trip. Right now, Otterbox has 25% Off Coolers + Cooler Accessories. That includes their popular hard-sided Venture cooler and their soft-sided Trooper cooler. This deal is for one day only, so don’t miss out!



#4 casper

10% off Any Order With Purchase of a Mattress Photo : Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code HOUR at checkout to see the savings stack up.

#5 eyebuydirect

If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out the 20% Off Sitewide Sale at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code GIFT20 at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

#6 watches

Save Up to 50% on Fossil & Michael Kors Watches Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to clock in some savings on Michael Kors and Fossil watches. Today’s Gold Box has up to 50% off stainless steel and leather watches. Prices are as low as $55 for watches and $16 for jewelry. There is even a leather belt available for $27.



Just a reminder, this Fossil and Michael Kors Gold Box is for one day only and while supplies last. If you see a watch you want, don’t waste any time.

#7 first aid beauty

20% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s Daylight Savings Sale with promo code SLEEP20. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid is your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



#8 oxo food storage

OXO Good Grips 16 Piece Leakproof Glass Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

When it comes to leftover containers, once you go glass, you’ll never go back. These OXO leakproof containers are save in the freezer, in the microwave, in the dishwasher, and even in the oven, and the 16-piece set (eight containers with eight lids) is marked down by 20% on Amazon today.



#9 tommy john underwear

Tommy John Second Skin Boxer Brief Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Underwear is one of those things that you hopefully use every day, so it makes sense to invest in some that you really like.



Tommy John’s Second Skin boxer briefs blend soft micro modal with spandex for 360 stretch in a fabric that’ll feel luxurious, rather than technical. If any of the pairs in your underwear drawer are a little threadbare, you can pick up a pack of the Tommy Johns from today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Three pairs of trunks will set you back $67 (down from $96), five pairs will cost you $112 (down from $160), and three pairs of longer boxer briefs are marked down to $71, from $102. Yes, they’re still expensive, but those prices are the best Amazon’s ever listed, and shouldn’t you spend a little more on something that’s going to rub against your private bits all day long?

#10 columbia

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several on-sale items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are an extra 15% off with promo code EXTRA15. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.

