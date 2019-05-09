Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Robovacs

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s been turning out some seriously great (and quiet!) robotic vacuums for years now, and for a limited time, our readers can score some of the best prices ever on a variety of models.



First up, you’ve got two choices from the RoboVac 30 line. Both the 30 and 30c feature the same 2.85" height to maneuver under furniture, powerful 1500Pa suction, 100 minutes of runtime, and boundary strips that you can lay down to keep it from running into cords, pet bowls, or other problematic areas.

Advertisement

The 30C, however, includes Wi-Fi, so you can schedule it with your phone, or tell it to run with Alexa. Get it for $210 by clipping the $20 coupon, and then applying promo code KINJA30C at checkout to save an additional $70.

If you don’t need Wi-Fi, the standard RoboVac 30 is available for $200 right now, no promo code required. That’s $70 less than usual, and while I think it’s worth the extra $10 to upgrade to the Wi-Fi model, it’s ultimately up to you.

You can also opt for the older RoboVac 11s, which is the same height as the 30, but with a slightly lower 1300Pa suction rating. It also lacks Wi-Fi and boundary strips, but it’s only $170 with promo code KINJA11S, in both white and black.

#2 diamond ring pool float

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have countless bachelorette parties to attend this summer? Don’t go empty-handed- bring a giant inflatable diamond ring pool float. Whether you’re the Maid of Honor, a bridesmaid, or just a friend attending, you’ll be the #1 guest if you show up with this. The Jasonwell Inflatable Diamond Ring Pool Float is a couple of bucks off on Amazon right now. Even if there’s no pool wherever you guys are partying, this will make for the perfect photo shoot prop for the bride.

#3 ThermoWorks probe

Photo: Corey Foster

Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.

Here’s what we had to say about the Smoke over on The Inventory:

The core features you should expect from a wireless probe thermometer are all here, but with Thermoworks trademark, Co-Op award-winningquality. The Smoke uses two probes so you can monitor your meat and smoker temp, but unlike similar thermometers, these probes are commercial-grade for better accuracy, higher temperature resistance, faster read speed, and increased durability. The Smoke is also extendable and compatible with the myriad of other Pro-Series ThermoWorks probes. If you don’t want to monitor pit temperature (you savage!) you can monitor two meats. Need to monitor two cookers for some reason? Monitor sous-vide water? Oven-roast two Turduckens? Deep fry scotch-eggs? Whatever. The ThermoWorks Smoke doesn’t care what you poke its probes into.

The Smoke (which includes a wireless receiver that you can wear around your neck) rarely goes on sale, but it’s 15% off for a limited time at ThermoWorks, as is the optional Wi-Fi Bridge, which essentially turns your smartphone into a receiver with unlimited range. Now go get that grill clean!

#4 columbia sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Depending on where you live, the cold weather is probably (hopefully) almost over, but just because the winter is in the past doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring and summer’s breeziest days and nights are up to 60% off with promo code COLMAY19. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



#5 swivel surge protector

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Once you’ve use a CyberPower’s swiveling surge protectors, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. Today on Amazon, get it for just $5, an all-time low.



#6 clarisonic

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.

Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $139—the lowest price we’ve seen—in either mint or pink. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

#7 nintendo switch deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

Don’t want a refurb? Walmart will sell you a new console for the regular price, plus your choice of either two third party controllers, NBA 2K19, or LEGO The Incredibles for free. Not bad!

#8 Skeletool

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Need some pliers? Hard-wire cutters? A knife? Why buy all three when you can get a skeletool? We love to save money by buying one thing that actually functions as multiple things. The Leatherman Skeletool is seven tools in one. The stainless steel tool includes needlenose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, 420HC combo knife, wire cutters, carabiner/bottle open, and a large bit driver. You can snag this for about $12 off on Amazon, which is an all-time low price.



#9 amazon plant sale

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bring spring into your home with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen house plans from Costa Farms, with prices starting at just $16. Choose from a fancy succulent for $18, a snake plant, a four-pack of Croton plants, a lucky bamboo plant and more.

Advertisement

For the rest of the deals, make like a tree a leaf this article to head to Amazon, and remember, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#10 Monopoly: Legend of Zelda

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Gather all of your friends, except for the dirty cheaters, and get ready to play Monopoly. By the end of the game, your friend group will no longer be on speaking terms, but that’s just how the game works. You can grab a Monopoly: The Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition for just $25 on Amazon. You won’t have to fight each other over who gets to be Zelda or Link. Instead, the game tokens for this edition are the Triforce, Slingshot, Hookshot, Boomerang, Bow, and Hylian Shield.

