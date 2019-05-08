Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 greenworks lawn care

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re a homeowner, Amazon’s marked down a ton of Greenworks equipment for a limited time, including pressure washers and lawn care tools, as well as compatible accessories.

Pressure washers make easy work out of tough outdoor cleaning jobs. And Amazon has two models to choose from, one $84 1700-PSI unit and a 2000-PSI model for $168.

Additionally, Amazon’s got discounts on trimmers, saws, and even a full-sized mower to trim your grass and beat back hedges.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out. So make sure to check out both deal pages to see all of the discounts here and here.

#2 anthropologie sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an additional 25% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,600 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!

#3 sugru kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can pick up their Rebel Tech Kit for an all-time low $10 today. That includes four packs in four different colors, a remover tool, and a book with 14 projects to get you started.



Even if you don’t use your Sugru for the tech-specific projects mentioned in the kit, there’s no shortage of ways to deploy it around the house. You could use it to revive your old appliances, or get a grip on an old hose spigot, or anything that involves attaching one thing to another thing. It is moldable glue, after al.

#4 nike sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nike is one of the most desirable workout-wear brands, though quality gear often comes at a price. But thanks to a deal Nike’s running through May 12, don’t sweat the cost of a new Nike wardrobe. Now, take $30 off orders of $150 or more with promo code SPORT30, and treat yourself to a new pair of cool sneakers, or just some new athletic apparel to make hitting the gym that much more exciting.

#5 anker powerline exclusive

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end.

It’s a little awkward looking, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy. Use promo code KANJ8436 to save $7 on this super versatile Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable.

#6 umbra home decor

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Any (amateur) interior decorator knows that it all comes down to the details. If your home could use a few new accents, or you just need some non-ugly jewelry organizers, check out this under $25 decor from Umbra. Save on everything from picture frames and hanging planters, to ring holders and tiered storage pieces, all in sleek-yet-neutral chrome, copper, gold, or white. I personally have this tray, and it is the pièce de résistance of the top of my dresser.



#7 bosch combo set

Photo: Amazon

If you have any big DIY projects on the horizon, or just want to upgrade the old, underpowered tools you bought years ago, today’s a really great day to buy a new Bosch tool set.



This particular combo includes a pocket reciprocating saw, an LED worklight, and Bosch’s famous PS31 12V drill, which packs a ton of power into a shockingly small and maneuverable package. Of course, you’ll also get two batteries that work with any of the tools, and a bag to keep them organized too.

So what’s so great about this deal? Not only is the $150 list price marked down from the usual $200, but you’ll also save an extra $20 at checkout automatically. That brings the kit down to within a few bucks of the best price ever, so don’t get screwed by missing out.

#8 100" Projector Screen

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, you can make your picture look its best with this 100" projector screen.

Get it for just $16 today with promo code PSTB5ITC, and use the included grommets, rope, and hooks to hang it up wherever you’d like, whether it’s indoors or outdoors.

#9 ninja air fryer

Photo: Amazon

Fried food is delicious. Fried food is terrible for you. These are the immutable laws of the universe, cruel as they might be. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this refurbished $67 Ninja air fryer a try, down from its usual $99. It uses hot air and convection, as opposed to oil, to achieve perfectly crispy results, and its 3.8 qt. capacity means you can cook enough french fries, fried pickles, or chicken wings for the entire family.



Just remember to clean it!

#10 noise canceling headphones

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now, no promo code required.

The Wirecutter-recommended Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.