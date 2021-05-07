The 10 Best Deals of May 7, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 7, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Say goodbye to single-use plastic with the Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack). Upgrade your cookware with the Always Pan. And finally replace your clunky, ancient laptop with the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB).

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Resident Evil Village



Today’s the day: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version of Resident Evil Village for $45 at Eneba. Just use the promo code YMCA at checkout. That’ll also bring the deluxe edition down to $53. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Jbuds Air True Wireless Earbuds

JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 40% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.



#3: Xbox Gift Card

$50 Xbox Gift Card XBOX50PROMO Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Come one, come all! Come witness the amazing power of Colantonio The Great! Now watch closely. There’s no trickery or sleight of hand here. I’m going to magically turn the price of this $50 Xbox gift card into $43. Watch as I put it in my cart and enter the promo code XBOX50PROMO at checkout. Now, look! The price! It has been slashed! Oh, what, you’re not impressed? What do you want from me kid? Want me to make an Xbox Series X magically appear? Did you want me to saw Master Chief in half? I’m a deals writer for God’s sake. Here, take this gift card. Go buy a Halo.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Vessel Water bottles

Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at Meh, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $24.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Disney Swin Sale

20% off Swimwear SWIM20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying outdoor gatherings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 20% off swimwear and accessories with the code SWIM20. Just spend $50 and watch the savings come off your total.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

If you’re in search of a cute flirty new swimsuit, this tropical one is just that. While it has tiny Mickeys on it, there are some major Moana vibes. The ruffles at the top and straps are the perfect touch of daintiness. The bright green and pink color will certainly pop wherever you flaunt this.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something very sweet about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

Advertisement

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Best Buy Game Sale

3 Day Video Game Sale Image : Nintendo

There’s nothing that I love more than a good hodge-podge gaming sale. Who doesn’t love to just scroll through a big list of discounted games and fill their cart with things they’ve missed out on over the past few years? Best Buy is running a three day sale on video games starting today and it’s full of hits. Where to begin? How about Animal Crossing: New Horizons? That’s down to $50, which is a rare discount. Control Ultimate Edition is down to $30 and it includes a next-gen upgrade. I’d personally advocate for Star Wars Squadrons, which is $20 (especially great if you have PS VR). There’s way more in sale for each console, so as always, pop in and see what tickles your fancy.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: M1 Macbook Air

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, although the savings more commonly come with the higher-capacity model. This time, however, you can save $99 on any version of the new MacBook Air from Amazon. That puts the base model with 256GB of storage at $900 in any color, while the 512GB edition lands at $1,150.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

If you have an Android phone, Samsung’s current Galaxy Watch 3 is one of your best options for a capable, sophisticated smartwatch. It looks like a traditional wristwatch, but pairs with your phone and employs a unique interface that lets you rotate the bezel to glide through menus and apps, as well as use familiar taps and swipes on the screen. It can pair to an iPhone too, but doesn’t feel quite as effortlessly integrated and robust in functionality as an Apple Watch.

Right now, Amazon is slashing $170 off the price of the standard Bluetooth-compatible model, putting the 41mm version at $230 and the larger 45mm edition at $260. If you want an LTE-compatible version that can work on its own without a paired smartwatch in range, those are $150 off: the 41mm LTE version is $300 right now, and the 45mm LTE version is $330.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Pikachu powerA Controller

Pikachu PowerA Switch Controller Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Who among us does not love Pikachu? Show yourself so that I may kick you out of here. Pikachu is a delightful mouse who kills other creates with electricity that comes out of his cheeks. What’s not to like here? If you want more Pikachu in your life, here’s something cute for you: a PowerA Switch controller with a Pikachu theme. This officially licensed controller features a slick yellow highlights that evoke the ‘Chu. The little guy is also emblazoned on the pad itself, as are some more subtle Pokemon accents. Beyond just being cute, it also has programmable back buttons. As far as third-party controllers go, it’s a pretty fun one, so give it a little look-see.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#10: Always Pan

Always Pan GOODTASTE30 Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you spend a lot of time perusing social media, then there’s a good chance that you’ve come across Our Place’s Always Pan. It’s a beautifully-designed non-stick pan that you wouldn’t mind leaving on your stovetop, and thankfully, the function matches the form.

The Always Pan is billed as an 8-in-1 replacement for your cavalcade of lesser, worn-out pans, as it can be a saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucepan, and more, and you can boil, braise, strain, and quite a bit more with this versatile kitchen tool. We’ve seen rave reviews from critics and everyday customers alike, who praise the Always Pan for its even cooking and clever design elements.



Gizmodo staff writer Victoria Song shared her take on bringing this wonder pan into a tiny Manhattan studio apartment:

“This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, five pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”

Right now, you can save $30 on the Always Pan direct from the manufacturer when you use promo code GOODTASTE30 at checkout, and it’ll work on any of the color options currently available in stock.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.