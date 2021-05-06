The 10 Best Deals of May 6, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s May 6, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. If you have a cool mom, get her the Super Mom Bundle for Mother’s Day. Escape to an alternate universe with the Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months. And drown out the fake news with the JBL Tune 225 TWS.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Sunday scaries SUPER mom cbd bundle



Super Mom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Yes. Sunday. If you haven’t gotten her a gift I’d suggest this Super Mom Bundle from Sunday Scaries. Only $49, which is $20 off the original list price, you and your mom can invest in some chill, especially if she’s everywhere doing everything. The bundle comes with two bottles of CBD gummies and one Tub Cub, a CBD-infused bath bomb!

Now CBD might be a sell to mothers who aren’t ~hip~, however, anyone who has been blessed with a supportive mom or mom figure knows they deserve to rest, which is where the bath bomb comes in. If mama dukes likes to take baths, she can unwind with her favorite glass of wine while the Tub Cub does its magic. You can eat the gummies and it’ll be a win-win! Grab it now and gift your favorite woman in your life before they sell out.

#2: UrbanStems Mother’s Day

15% off Sitewide 15STEMS Image : UrbanStems

Now is crunch time, where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day, you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out, and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available, though. Take 15% off anything with code 15STEMS. As this holiday snuck up on even me, I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.

There are no stipulations, so pick anything that catches your eye. There are a lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. If you’ve got an Earth Momma with a sense of humor, this prehistoric planter is for her. There is a ton of gorgeous greenery but move fast before they sell out. No matter what you choose, you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

#3: Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is. After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price, right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.

Right now, Verizon is offering $26 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $104. It’s just in time for the release of the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air.

I actually just snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air last week and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that. Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.

#4: Logitech Lightspeed Mouse

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not easily won over by a lot of tech with a “gaming label.” Usually, I just like to make fun of stuff like “gamer mousepads” that appear to be functionally the same as a normal mousepad, but they somehow light up. Gaming mice are legitimately something of value though. As someone who plays PC games like Destiny 2, I genuinely get use out of having extra buttons to map to. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, let me show you Logitech’s G502 wireless lightspeed gaming mouse, which is $104 at Amazon. The impressive accessory boasts 1 ms wireless connectivity, making it particularly accurate. Most exciting for me though is its 11 programmable buttons. That level of customization makes this little black and blue guy into a perfect companion for shooters especially.

#5: RAVPower MagSafe Charger

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJHPMXC2 Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.

Here’s a more cost-effective unofficial MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for just under $16 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJHPMXC2 at checkout. That’s less than one-third the price of buying Apple’s own components.

#6: HP Chromebook 11a

HP Chromebook 11a Image : HP

If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $200 at Amazon right now, a savings of $30 off the list price. It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less demanding Android apps and games.

The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too. If the $200 version sold directly by Amazon.com doesn’t pop up when you click the link, look to the right and scroll down a bit to see if it’s available under “Other Sellers on Amazon.”

#7: 12 Months of XBOX LIve Gold

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCEWEX36 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCEWEX36 at checkout.

#8: EA Play

12 Month EA Play Subscription EAPLAY12 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member. So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so check Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $22 when you use the code EAPLAY12 at checkout. Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.

#9: Call of Duty Xbox bundle

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the cross-gen Xbox bundle for $43 when you enter the code COLDWARNEXTGEN at checkout or the regular Xbox One version for $34 by using COLDWARONE. Here’s a quick PSA: you won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. This version will be playable on your Series X, it just won’t get those next-gen upgrades. As long as that’s not a big deal, have at it.

#10: JBL Tune 225 TWS

JBL Tune 225 TWS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them until May 9.

This is an exclusive deal to Crutchfield, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items. They come in black, white, and blue.

There’s also free two-day shipping on this item.

