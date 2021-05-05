The 10 Best Deals of May 5, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 5, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on the new Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2020). Take care of yourself with the Better Love Pixie Wand Massager. And turn into a culinary maven with the Bella Pro Series Bread Maker.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Sony A7 III Mirrorless Camera Body



Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: iPad Pro 2020

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2020) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

The 12.9” iPad Pro (2020) provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation of content, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Updated 2021 iPad Pro models are arriving in late May, just to be clear, although you may not get one ‘til July if you try to order now. They promise enhancements such as Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, a new mini-LED panel, and optional 5G compatibility. That is not this model. But if you don’t want to wait and/or you prefer to save up to $199 off the price for a still-very-powerful, super-sized iPad, Amazon is currently offering some major discounts.

Advertisement

Right now, you can save $199 on the base 128GB model, $100 on the 256GB version, and $199 on the 512GB model or the 1TB model from Amazon. That’s for the Wi-Fi editions. Note that the full savings are shown at checkout for some of those models.

Want to add 4G LTE connectivity? Save $99 on the 128GB model, $100 on the 256GB model, and $150 on the 512GB model or the 1TB model. The Magic Keyboard is also $50 off right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Homage NBA Jam Apparel

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.

Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Better Love Pixie Wand

Better Love Pixie Wand Massager Photo : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Go ahead and treat yourself to a little goodie because self-care is important. You deserve a gift after surviving a stressful year. Let Ella Paradis help you have a relaxing May and honor a month dedicated to masturbation with this Better Love Pixie Wand Massager. It’s only $29 and a great way to engage in some self-love.

The Pixie Wand is here to help you conjure a little lady magic. It has ten settings and is very user-friendly. It’s also compact enough to take on adventures if you’re in the mood for sexy travel. While this wand is great for solo play, it can absolutely be fun with a significant other too. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and made from plush body-safe silicone. This is an enchanting vibe indeed.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $30.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: AeroGarden Sprout

AeroGarden Sprout | $60 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

If you live in an apartment where there’s little chance of growing some vegetables, the AeroGarden could scratch this itch easily. It looks like a pot at first glance, but once you start dropping the seeds into the machine, it helps guide you in taking care of the plants, from adding water and plant food to making sure its LED lights are on when needed.

The entry-level AeroGarden Sprout has a very smart, sleek design that makes it look like a futuristic plant pot. At just $60 right now at either Amazon or Best Buy - a savings of $40 off the list price - you may be tempted to buy two of these, just to grow different vegetables at any time of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#6: Bella Bread Maker

Bella Pro Series Bread Maker Image : Bella

Advertisement

Eating a bunch of bread is very satisfying and not at all regrettable, but I speak from experience when I say that baking that bread before devouring it is even better. I am no bread artisan or sandwich artist. A simple bread maker eases the process, and right now you can snag a Bella Pro Series 2lb bread maker for just $55 at Best Buy. That’s a $95 discount from the list price, and it has 15 different presets for various loaf types as well as time-delay and warming options.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware

Concentrix 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Concentrix 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s 46% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. This is due to their tuxCORE aluminum bottoms. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in even though they are vented. Each is also oven and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean because each is ceramic-coated with an organic nonstick sheen that’s PTFE- and PFOA-free. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare a perfect cuisine after each use. This set has a 1.5-quart saucepan and a 3-quart saucepan, both with lids, an 8" open nonstick frypan, an 11" nonstick frying pan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid plus a steamer insert.

Advertisement

This set will ship for just $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Marvel’s Avengers

Advertisement

Hold on to your Marvel loving butts, folks. Marvel’s Avengers is down to $25 at Best Buy today. Yep, Square Enix’s live service superhero game is mighty cheap at the moment just as its DLC rollout kicks into a delayed full gear. You can now get two different Hawkeyes in the game and Black Panther is next up. The latter is genuinely exciting, so $25 is a good price to pay for curiosity. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#9: Hitman 3

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $27 with the code HITPROM, which is a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $38 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

G/O Media may get a commission Hitman 3 (Xbox) Buy for $27 at Eneba Use the promo code HITPROM

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Hello, hello. If you’re reading this it means that you may be somewhat interested in audio, or at the very least, are in the market for a new, affordable pair of headphones. Well, look no further than these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones, down to $100 from the original list price of $130. Available in four colors, The Soundcore Liberty 2 Pros are the latest in a steady brand compatible with both Apple and Android. The headphones themselves have targeted ANC (active noise cancellation) and boasts HearID, a personalized EQ that analyzes the shape of your ears for a customized listening experience.

The Liberty Air 2 Pros also have up to 26 hours of playtime and seven hours of playback with just one charge, and if you use the charging case (you should!), you’ll get three re-charges. Of course, they come with noise-canceling microphones so you can take Zoom calls in peace, especially if you have too thin walls and too loud neighbors. And honestly, these are great competition to the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro which are $160 and $250 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.