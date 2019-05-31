Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: ROBOVAC

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Right now, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $210 when you clip the $20 coupon and use the promo code CLEAN555. The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

#2: iPads

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Advertisement

Depending on capacity and color, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$220 off (though the 256GB and 512GB models are both down to the best prices ever), the 11" Pro is $50-$150 off (the 64GB and 1TB models are cheaper than ever, the others are have been cheaper), and the 32GB standard iPad is $80 off (32GB only). If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

#3: NESPRESSO

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home. Their space-saving Inissia model is down to $85 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, the best price of the year.



Advertisement

You could spend hundreds of dollars to buy a 40 pound behemoth that makes slightly better coffee, sure, but if the Inissia is good enough for Boris Diaw, it’s probably good enough for you.

#4: D&D Rulebook

Graphic: Shep McAllister

D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



Advertisement

That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.

#5: nintendo REFURBS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Nintendo’s eBay storefront is discounting a number of refurbished 2DS and 3DS models.

The Nintendo 2DS is your economy class ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a refurb on eBay today for just $50. But for $50 more, you can pick up a Nintendo 2DS XL refurb with larger screens and a more powerful chip. And a Nintendo 3DS XL refurb is also down to $120.

#6: Orbi

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running a great deal on a refurbished three-pack. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, the glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for $350 new on Best Buy. So, pick up these routers before they disappear by the end of the day.

Advertisement

Oh, and if you’re just looking to push your signal a little further, Woot is also selling a range extender for $35.

#7: HUE LIGHTSTRIP

The great thing about Philips Hue is that your fancy lighting profiles aren’t limited to standard bulbs; the Hue LighStrip Plus lets you to stick a rope of color-changing, Wi-Fi connected lights anywhere in your house.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

This LightStrip Plus is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, and it hardly ever goes on sale, but while supplies last, you can pick it up for $64, the best price Amazon’s listed all year. This kit includes a 6' strip, but you can add on 40" extensions for a (comparatively) affordable $25, if that’s not quite long enough.

#8: ORIGINAL PENGUIN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 50% off a selection of apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code SAVE50. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last past tomorrow.

#9: Anthropologie

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an additional 25% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,400 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!

#10: FOODI

Screenshot: Ninja

The Ninja Foodi, designed in part by friend of the site Justin Warner, wants to be the One True Buzzy Kitchen Appliance. It’s a big, hulking thing, but it can do just about everything, as our researcher Corey Foster wrote in an (upcoming) Inventory post:



The Foodi is, however, far more versatile than the Instant Pot, adding broiling, crisping (air frying), and “tender-crisping” (pressure cooking followed by air frying) to the steaming, pressure cooking, searing, sauteing, and souping multi-cooker standards.

Today at Ninja’s site, you can buy the family-sized 8 qt. model for its usual $280 price tag, and get either a free coffee maker, a free personal blender, or a free food processor with spiralizer, all of which sell for $80 separately.

Advertisement

The Foodi is currently priced at $270 on Amazon, and has been as low as $200, so it’s not an unheard of deal, but it’s solid if you happen to need any of the three free gifts.