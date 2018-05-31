Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Pc Parts & Accessories

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just kicked off another big tech sale, this time focusing on PC parts and accessories, including <gasp> a number of reasonably-priced graphics cards.



Advertisement

If you’re building a PC, there’s a lot to like here, but everyone could use a new external hard drive, or maybe an inexpensive new router.

On the PC part side, here are a few highlights, but head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

#2: ipad

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Advertisement

Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.

#3: DirectV NOw + apple tv 4k

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Update: This promotion is scheduled to end today (though they’ve extended it before), and it’s unlikely we’ll see another deal this good on the 4K Apple TV any time soon.

Advertisement

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

#4: luminoodle bias lights

Photo: Amazon

Luminoodle’s new professional bias lights aren’t the cheapest bias light strips out there, but there’s good reason for that: They’re one of the few options that can output true 6500K white. AV geeks strive for this, as 6500K won’t affect your eyes’ perception of the screen’s color accuracy.



Advertisement

With the press of a button on the included wireless remote, you can also choose from 15 different backlighting colors too, if you’re in the mood for a more festive look. Today, you can save 20% on both the large (meant for TVs 40" and below) and XL (75" and below) model with promo code 20DX5WM7.

#5: anywhere mouse

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers love Logitech’s MX series of mice, and the versatile Anywhere Mouse MX 2 is down to easily its lowest price ever today.



Advertisement

We’ve posted a lot of deals over the years on the original Anywhere Mouse, but the second generation adds a rechargeable battery and (optional) Bluetooth to the mix, which are two huge reasons to upgrade. And of course, it still includes Logitech’s dark field laser sensor, which means it can be used on any surface, including glass.

#6: snack sample box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

#7: switch controller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $5-$10 less than usual.

#8: massager with heat

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These are stressful times for many of us, but at the very least, you can at least treat yourself to a massage whenever you feel like it with this $36 gadget.



Advertisement

We’ve posted a similar product from Naipo a few times before, but this one has twice as many shiatsu nodes (eight vs. four), so it’ll feel like you have a small army of masseuses tending to your knots. Even if it’s not for you, this would make a great gift for an overly-stressed friend or family member.

#9: movie screen

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 8WUFNTEI at checkout to get the 120" screen for $10, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.

#10: yankee candles

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale, you can have those scents in your home for even less.



Advertisement

You can add any two of their large jar candles to your cart for $30 (basically a BOGO), or five for $55, plus extra savings at checkout when you use promo code JUNE15. These candles burn for 110-150 hours each, so at these prices, they’re a terrific value.