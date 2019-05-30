Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: GAS GRILL

As far as gas grills go, the Weber Spirit II is the be-all, end-all. Now, you can get it delivered from Amazon, complete with free expert assembly, so you can focus on the rest of your barbecue preparations.



Today’s $349 price has been basically the going rate all year (it usually sold for $400 prior), but the expert assembly usually costs $60-$80. Could you set up the grill by yourself? Of course. But hey, it’s on Amazon’s dime, so why not?

The Spirit II features two burners, 450 square inches of cooking space, two side tables, six tool hooks, and solid construction. Here’s what our readers had to say about it on Co-Op:

For a propane grill, I’ll take the Weber Spirit E-310. Runs about $450 retail. - Big enough for most families / small get-togethers - Weber construction is SOLID. - Cast-iron grates - Costs more than some, but will EASILY outlast them. I do prefer the previous generation that had the propane tank enclosed behind a door, though. - PhilMills_Forgot_His_Burner_Key

I live in a city and have limited outdoor space, it’s the best option in the mid sized grill market. - crayoneater

This is the grill I have my eye on. One of the kinja sites here (maybe Lifehacker) did a whole grill review on a bunch of models and this one performed pretty well and had good even heating from what I remember. Once spring rolls around I’ll probably ditch my old one and get this one. - RobNYC

#2: ANKER HEADPHONES

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but they’re currently marked down to $36, and you can knock an extra $6 off that price by clipping the coupon. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

#3: INSTANT POT

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $70, within a dollar of the best price we’ve seen all year.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

#4: CUISINART CAST IRON

Have you had your eye on some Cuisinart cast iron cookware recently? Maybe you’re looking to spruce up your own collection at home, or you have a friend’s wedding to attend soon. Wedding registries are often full of high-quality cast iron cookware. Today only, you can check out some of these items off your list. You can get a Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole 5.5-Qt. for only $55. The Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer (which is meant for more than just chicken, FYI), is $70, as is the Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole 7-Quart. All three pieces of cookware are oven, broiler, and dishwasher safe.

#5: Mower

Ahead of Father’s Day, Amazon is discounting the Craftsman V60 3-in-1 Cordless Lawn Mower to just $400, or about $50 off its regular price. As its name suggests, this particular model uses 60V motor, that’s designed for high performance mowing and mulching. The unit packs a 5.0Ah battery which is designed for lawns 1/3 of an acre.

This is the best price Amazon has offered on this particular unit, so act fast.

#6: CONVERSE

Converse kicks are eternal classics, and right now, you can lace up a brand new pair for way less than usual. A dozen high-tops and low-tops in various colors are up for grabs for just $25 with promo code COLOR25. Grab a pair for you and everyone you know before this deal walks away.



#7: LAWN TOOLS

Well, it’s come to this. Having thoroughly conquered the worlds of phone charging, home security, weight tracking, and wireless headphones (among many others), Anker’s next big foray is into the world of power tools.



Specifically, a new cordless leaf blower, a cordless chainsaw, and a pressure washer (which has been out for a few months). Yes, Anker sells a freakin’ chainsaw now, and it runs for 30 minutes on a charge of its included lithium-ion battery pack. Is that meant as a threat to other would-be consumer electronics companies? That’s up to interpretation.

All three devices are on sale right now, just in time for your outdoor spring cleaning needs. Just remember the three rules: Wear safety goggles, use two hands at all times, and don’t forget the promo codes.

#8: SLEEPING BAG

The money you spend on this Marmot Women’s Trestles Elite 30 Sleeping Bag won’t keep you up at night. Through June 2, you can crawl into this comfy cocoon of a sleeping bag for just $70—that’s half off its usual price—using promo code KINJA50. With an external pocket, HL-ElixR insulation, and a fold-down second zipper for added ventilation, you’ll want for nothing in this sack. Not to mention, you’ll have sweet dreams of savings, so snag your bag now.

#9: USB-C DONGLe

Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $33 hubs from VAVA (5% clippable coupon + promo code KINJAUC006) are designed to perfectly match your MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.

#10: EDDIE BAUER

It’s basically summer, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. For one day only, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code SUMMER60. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.