The 10 Best Deals of May 3, 2021

It’s May 3, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Stay cool this summer with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner. Escape from reality with the Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4). And upgrade your computer with the 13" MacBook Pro (M1, 256GB).

#1: EvaChill Personal Air Conditioner



EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

#2: Red Dead Redemption 2

Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Best Buy. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.

#3: Echo Show 5 + 8

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen, then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 44% off today for Amazon Prime subscribers only, bringing the price down to a low $50. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are probably, unfortunately, still socially distanced from until further notice.

Meanwhile, the larger-screened Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $75, and you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of that deal. It’s 42% off from the original list price of $130. Nothing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

#4: PowerA Waluigi Switch Controller

PowerA Waluigi Switch Controller Graphic : Juliana Clark

I have some blessed news for you on this wonderful Monday: you can now pre-order a Waluigi controller. The folks at PowerA have created the perfect Switch controller, which features the purple pervert himself. It’s third-party but officially licensed by Nintendo. The nice perk of this is that it includes two programmable back buttons. So while it might look like a meme joke, it’s actually a pretty neat gamepad. It comes out in June, so pre-order one today for $50 and use it next time you play Super Smash Bros. so you can weep at the fact that Waluigi isn’t in it.

#5: Water Bottle Sterilizing Cap

Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap & Water Bottle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a water bottle user, it’s a great and easy way to be more sustainable. But if you do use one often, you recognize how hard it can be to keep it clean, even if you’re a thorough scrubber. The Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap and Water Bottle is self-cleaning and kills almost 100% of bacteria, germs, and viruses. For the rest of the day, take 37% off and save your next sips.

By using UV-C light, the cap keeps your bottle clean and irradicates that mildew funk. One charge of the cap will clean up to twenty-five times, and it does it all in just three minutes. This bottle is thirty-two ounces and will keep your beverage cold for up to twenty-four hours. This cap does fit on 95% of all wide-mouth water bottles, so you do have options. Once you get the Klear cap on, tap the crescent button twice and let the sanitizing begin. Keep cool and germless this summer, thanks to Klear.

This will ship for $3.

#6: RAVPower USB-C CHarger

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger KJ2KAXM8 Graphic : The Inventory

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $26 with a coupon clip and promo code KJ2KAXM8, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug. The list price is $60.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $43 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

#7: M1 Macbook Pro

Advertisement

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

#8: Star Wars Jedi

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox) Screenshot : Electronic Arts

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration. Note that you’ll be able to upgrade this to the next-gen version when it drops later this year too.

#9: Society6 Poster Sale

30% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still, so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 30% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

#10: eA Play

12 Month EA Play Subscription EAPLAY12 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member. So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so check Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $22 when you use the code EAPLAY12 at checkout. Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.

