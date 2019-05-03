Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 samsung tvs

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $400 and, if you want one that’s a little smaller, this 50" unit is $50 less at Walmart right now. To be clear, these are not Samsung’s best TVs, but both include smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.

FYI, you’ll need to add these units to the cart to see the discounted price.

#2 apple watch sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Apple Watch as a product line may have had a rocky launch, but its latest iteration, the Series 4, is a seriously impressive leap forward. So whether you’re finally upgrading your original model, or even getting your very first wearable, it’s the one you should buy, especially on sale.



For a limited time, Amazon’s got both the 40mm and 44mm versions marked down by $50, with your choice, in a few different color/band combos. The rubbery sports band looks surprisingly nice in person, while the Sport Loop is like a very high quality velcro.

#3 lawn care one-day sale

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon is marking down everything you’ll need to keep your lawn healthy. Choose from plant food, weed preventers and killers, grow lights and more from brands like Roundup, Scotts, and Root Farm.

Advertisement

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. Prices start at about $13.

#4 RTIC Coolers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re approaching peak picnic/camping/beach trip season, and if you don’t own a cooler that you really like, some of our readers’ favorites are on sale right now on Amazon.

Advertisement

You can save today on both soft and hard RTIC coolers, both in multiple sizes. The Soft Packs are actually our readers’ favorite coolers, and they really do keep ice frozen for days. Purely for ergonomic reasons, I prefer them to the hard coolers, but the hard ones include a drain to let out excess water, which is a nice plus.

Though Amazon doesn’t actually show them as discounted, all three soft packs are down to their best prices in at least 11 months. The 20-can model usually costs about $120-$130, the 30-can model hovers between $140 and $165, and the 40-can behemoth has sold for at least $165 for most of the last year.

The 20 and 45-can hard coolers both fluctuate in price a little more, and both were a few bucks cheaper briefly in February, but these are both still very good prices, historically.

#5 anker headphones

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $25 with promo code HPSPIRIT1, a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

#6 oxo cold brew maker

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative as a gift a couple of years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But the reader-recommended OXO is absolutely stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen in 2019. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

#7 keychain knife sharpener

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen keychain multitools before. We’ve even seen keychain multitools for $5. But Lansky’s is the first we’ve ever seen that includes a built-in knife sharpener.



We shouldn’t be surprised—this is the company behind the ultra-popular BladeMedic after all—but even if you don’t use that v-sharpener very often, the built-in bottle opener, screwdrivers, letter opener and ruler should get plenty of regular use. Just note that it’s an Add-On item, so you’ll need to order it as part of a larger Amazon purchase.

#8 Himalayan salt lamp

Image: Amazon

Himalayan salt lamps are all the rage these days. If you’ve been thinking of trying the trend, today’s a good day to do it. Amazon is discounting several different salt lamp styles and sizes, along with other spa-like salt products, in the Gold Box today. Some claim these types of lamps have a calming, anti-stress effect, which certainly isn’t a proven fact. But I think we can all agree that their orange-y glow creates a pretty ambience. Plus, they make a nice gift, and Mother’s Day is fast approaching.



#9 fishing and hunting sale

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon is discounting a number of tackle boxes and accessories for your upcoming fishing expedition. Choose from three tackle systems from Plano, plus a hunting rangefinder and a hunting tent just in case you want to bulls-eye some womp rats in your T-16 this summer.

Advertisement

But friends, remember that these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So, make sure to reel ‘em in before they get away.

#10 too faced freebies

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Too Faced wants you to jet off on a fancy vacation with their free travel-sized primer and setting spray offer. If you spend $35 on Too Faced products, you’ll get a free travel-sized Hangover Replenishing Face Primer and Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray. That’s a $31 value! In order to nab these freebies, you can the promo code HANGOVER at checkout.