Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Fishing Gold Box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon is discounting a number of reels and rods for your upcoming fishing trip. Choose from dozens of models from companies like Penn, Abu Garcia, Ugly Stik, and more. There’s a ton of rods and reels options available, plus waders and a fishing cart to round out the sale.

Advertisement

I’ve included a few options below, but you’ll need to visit the main deal page to see all of your options. Just remember that these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So, make sure to reel ‘em in before they get away.

#2: POKEMON BUNDLE

If you’re super hyped about last night’s Pokémon news and it’s given you a reason to want to buy Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Walmart has a great deal on the bundle. Right now, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! w/ Poke Ball is just $79, or $20 off its regular price.

In addition to the 3D remake of the classic Pokemon game, the included Poke ball is actually has a joystick that lets you use it as a controller for Pokémon Let’s Go, and yes, it works with motion controls to liven up the experience of catching a wild Pokémon.

Advertisement

Is any it necessary? Of course not. But it’s fun and that’s what games are for right? Plus, this bundle is a great placeholder until the next generation of Pokemon are upon us.

#3: HUE SALE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Woot has some of terrific Philips Hue deals for those new to the system and for those who want to expand their collection.



If you’re just starting your collection, $119 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is good place to start. That would currently set you back $30 more on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to add a few more, you can get a recessed bulb for $37 and a single standard bulb for $30. Plus, a smart dimmer switch will cost you just $18.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.

#4: POWERPORT ATOM

Photo: Amazon

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



To get the charger for $24, you’ll need to clip the $3 coupon on the product page, then add promo code KINJAPD3 at checkout. Not for nothing, that $24 final price is about half of what Apple chargers for a much larger charger with the exact same power output.

While you’re at it, grab a USB-C to Lightning cable for $9. Plug it into this charger, and you can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes.

#5: Lightning CABLE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Third party USB-C to Lightning cables can finally get Apple’s MFi blessing for faster charging speeds (50% in 30 minutes on the latest iPhones!), and we’ve got an exclusive deal that brings one down to $9, the best price we’ve ever seen for any of these cables.



UGREEN’s 3' cable supports that magical 18W charging spec when plugged into an USB-C PD charger (like this one!), and you can get it on sale with promo code 8HGXQMKO. Of course, if you own a MacBook from the last few years, this will also let you sync and charge your phone from your computer without a dongle. You probably forgot that was even possible!

#6: DOG food

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Running to the pet store to pick up food every time you run out is never convenient. That’s why Chewy is such a life saver. And don’t get me started on prescription diets like Royal Canin or Science Diet, which are expensive to restock too. Right now, you can get $15 off your order of $49 or more at Chewy, so long as you have any prescription food or prescription medication in your cart. To get your discount, use the code 15CHEWY at checkout. To be eligible for this discount, you cannot have purchased Rx food or Rx meds throuhg Chewy before.

#7: TOOLS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A good tool set is hard to find, but choosing to take advantage of the deal on this one is easy: The very positively reviewed 170-piece Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is on sale for $85. And not to throw a wrench in your day, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to purchase yours ASAP.

#8: COLE HAAN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, men’s accessories, and handbags. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



#9: BODYBOSS

Photo: Amazon

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Amazon for $10 off the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands. The four-band set is only $10 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one.

#10: RAZER MOUSE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice out there, and today, you can pick up the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse for $68, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The highlight on this super comfortable mouse is the 16,000 DPI optical sensor. On top of that, it features 9 programmable buttons, Razer’s multi-color lighting effects, and a sleek design that screams “Let’s go dude!”