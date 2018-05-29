Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: oled tvs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today from Dell (a match for the best price we’ve seen), or an all-time low $1900 for 65". Plus, you’ll get a $200 or $300 eGift card respectively, which can be used on anything from Dell.com within $90 days, making these easily the best deals we’ve seen.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Just make sure you see the eGift card offer on the product page before you buy, in case they remove it later.

#2: eufy evercam

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

#3: 2tb internal drive

Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today. It normally bounces between $85 and $95, and rarely drops this low.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive with your PS4, or anything else.

#4: swimwear gold box

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The long weekend may be over, but it’s just the beginning for summer activities. If you have a beach day planned or your hitting the pool ASAP, this one-day swimming gear sale from Amazon has all the things you need to enjoy it. Swimsuits for everyone in the family, goggles, swimming caps, and more are on sale, today only.

#5: $40 off a mattress pad

Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular one has a $20 coupon on Amazon today.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $50-$80 today after the coupon, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.

#6: greenworks lawn equipment

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t stand yard work, and Amazon’s discounting several GreenWorks tools in today’s Gold Box to make it just a little easier.



Battery-powered tools like these require much less maintenance than gasoline alternatives, and at these prices, they make more financial sense as well. Inside, you’ll find blowers, edgers, and saws, and even a full-sized lawnmower to trim your grass and beat back hedges. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#7: dress shoe sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Wedding season is in full swing, and if you have a bunch to attend this summer but need to add a little more pizazz to your suit and tie, Amazon’s here for you. Six pairs of shoes from Liberty Shoes are marked down today, with four of them being some very snazzy dress shoes (faux crocodile, anyone?). The best part is they’re all pretty much $50 or under.

#8: overhead storage racks

Image: Woot

Store all the things you don’t need that often in one of these handy overhead racks. Both the 4' x 4' and 4' x 8' racks are discounted on Woot today, so your holiday decor, suitcases, coolers, and more will be out of the way without the hassle of renting a storage unit or schlepping them up to the hot attic. This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait too long.

#9: artic zone cooler

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t keep ice frozen for days at a time like some other, more expensive coolers, but this Arctic Zone cooler includes a detachable set of wheels, and can hold enough food and drinks for an entire family. Not bad for an all-time low $44.

#10: inflatable hot tub

Inflatable hot tubs might look a little bit cheap, but for $302, I’m willing to forgive it. This model has great reviews, can accommodate 4-6 people (depending on how much you like them, I guess) and normally sells for around $400. Today’s price is within $2 of an all-time low, so start clearing off some patio space.