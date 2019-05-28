Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Networking Gear

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering solid discounts on a huge collection of Netgear networking products, including everything from routers to powerline adapters.



The star of the show here is probably the Nighthawk X4S gigabit router for $180, down from its usual $250, but head over to Amazon’s main deal page to find deals on Netgear’ Orbi mesh networking products, powerline adapters, modems, and more.

#2: PC and accessories

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s marking down a ton of storage devices, plus a few PCs and accessories, in today’s Gold Box. There’s something from everybody here—microSD cards, rugged external drives, and awesome SSDs from companies like SanDisk, Seagate and Western Digital.

Advertisement

While we’ve included a few highlights, make sure to check out the full posting for all of the deals. And remember, since this is a Gold Box deal, all of these discounts will get deleted by tomorrow.

#3: LUGGAGE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As airline baggage restrictions get ever more onerous (I flew on an airline that weighed my carry-on last year!), saving a few pounds with lighter luggage can pay big dividends at the check-in counter.



Travelpro’s Maxlite 5 line includes some of the lightest rolling suitcases on the market, and you can get both a 21" carry-on and a 25" checked bag for great low prices on Amazon today. Both deals are within just a few bucks of the best price ever, and they’re both likely to save you on overweight baggage fees over time too.

#4: AEROGARDEN

Photo: Amazon

Everyone likes the idea of growing their own vegetables and cooking delicious garden-to-table meals, like something out of a magazine. But not all of us have the space for a backyard garden, let alone the correct climate, or even the requisite skills. Enter the AeroGarden Harvest, now on sale for $79.



Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that, and eat the fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.

#5: EUFY BULBS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s smart light bulbs have long been a hit with our readers, and the new models are significantly smaller than the originals, while offering a redesigned Wi-Fi antenna for a more stable connection.



Advertisement

Of course, they still work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control them from your phone without a hub. This model doesn’t have any colors or a tunable color temperature, but it’s on sale for an all-time low $12, and is a great way to augment a Philips Hue system in the rooms where you don’t need tons of features.

#6: REI

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The North Face might be best known for coats and jackets, and you’ll certainly find plenty of them in REI Outlet’s limited time sale. But you’ll also find shorts, hiking packs, hiking boots, and a lot more.

Advertisement

Prices are marked down by up to 30% on last-season styles, and at a quick glance, it seems like there are more sizes and colors available than you’d usually see on a sale like this.

#7: SMASH BROS ULTIMATE

Just this weekend, a GameStop employee told me that triple-A titles for the Switch like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate never, ever go on sale. Well, hell just froze over, because right now you can get this fan favorite for just $50, the best straight-up discount we’ve seen on this title.

Or, for $10 more, you can get the game plus your choice of amiibo from Walmart.

#8: CONDOM BOWL

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ever wonder where your college’s health clinic got those fishbowls full of condoms from? Turns out, probably Walmart. Get your two bowls of 144 assorted Durexes each for just $40 today. Even if you don’t want to keep a bowl of prophylactics out on display in your home, you could just dump them into a drawer, because this is a great per-condom price.



#9: SCYTHE

Scythe is a very popular board game with a unique premise, and you can get it for $56 today, the best price Amazon has listed since its $49 Cyber Monday sale.

From Board Game Geek:

It is a time of unrest in 1920s Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as “The Factory”, which fueled the war with heavily armored mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries. Scythe is an engine-building game set in an alternate-history 1920s period. It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor. In Scythe, each player represents a character from one of five factions of Eastern Europe who are attempting to earn their fortune and claim their faction’s stake in the land around the mysterious Factory. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous mechs.

I’d watch that movie.

You can play solo, or with up to five people, and games should come in right around two hours, the ideal length for a board game night.

#10: SWITCH

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



Advertisement

This $15 5-Port model is the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and a few bucks less than average going rate. But the $16 8-Port model is an even better deal. That’s 3 extra ports for just one more dollar. That’s a steal.

It’s also quite rare that ones with metal housing can be so cheap. So save yourself a future headache, clip the coupon on the page, and invest on either of these models. You won’t regret it.