Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

#1: nordstrom’s clear the rack

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.



#2: 4k tvs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s P and C-series TVs are noteworthy for offering Dolby Vision HDR for a fraction of the price of most competitors, and you can get last year’s 55" C-series set for $500 right now, or $100 less than usual. The 65" is also $100 off its previous low price at $800, but it looks like it will sell out soon.



These were technically TCL’s top of the line sets, but actually offered slightly worse contrast performance than the cheaper P-series, due to the lack of full-array direct backlighting. However, the trade-off is a slimmer, sleeker design, and you’ll still get a terrific picture and Dolby Vision.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here are a couple of 75" sets that are surprisingly affordable for Memorial Day.



This RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $1,050 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Or, for about $250 more, you can upgrade to a Vizio E-series with some HDR support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry) and built-in Chromecast. It’s still not going to give you the best picture quality on the market, but most higher-end 75" sets cost well upwards of $2,000, even during major sale events.

#3: philips hue bulbs

Photo: Amazon

If you already have a Philips Hue Hub (or an Echo Plus, which works as a Hue Hub), it’s time to stock up on bulbs. The full-color, 60W equivalents are down to $42 today, or about $8 less than usual. Hue works best when all of the bulbs in your home, or at least in a given room, are compatible, so buy a bunch!



Don’t need colors? The tunable white models are also about $5 off. These can shift from warm white to daylight to any temperature of white in between, which is probably how most people use the full-color Hue bulbs 90% of the time anyway.

#4: nest + free google home mini

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $149 from Walmart, plus a FREE Google Home Mini, which is arguably the best deal we’ve ever seen.

#5: discounted tires

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their President’s Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, with extra gift cards available if you use or sign up for a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

#6: anker gold box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For one day only, Amazon’s Gold Box has a trio of Anker deals with prices that are even lower than we’d normally expect to see.



The highlight of the sale is the SmartCharge F2 for $20. It’s a dual-port car charger, Bluetooth FM transmitter, and app-enabled car finder all rolled up into one. You only really need it if your car doesn’t have Bluetooth built in, but there’s nothing else quite like it.

Just want the car charger part, without all the extra features? This one has two Quick Charge 3.0 ports for just $12.

And for your desk, there’s also a five-port charging hub for $17. The Anker PowerPorts are our readers’ favorite charging hubs, and while this one isn’t one of the more advanced models with USB-C, it’ll still get the job done for things like phones, tablets, and Bluetooth headphones.

#7: ninja coffee bar

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This multitalented Ninja coffee bar is listed at just $89 on Jet today. That’s a solid $35 cheaper than its Amazon price and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

It can brew pretty much every coffee drink you can think of, including coffee designed to go over ice and speciality drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. Plus, you can brew whatever size you need, from a single cup to a whole 43 oz carafe (also included). If you’re in a need of a new coffee maker, this would be a great option or it would make a very nice gift.

#8: knife sharpener

Photo: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they’re more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and go into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to its lowest price ever in today’s Gold Box. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 800 customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this $100 price is only available today, or until sold out.

#9: neutrogena sunscreen

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re not already, now’s the time of year to really load up on sunscreen. Pretty cheap and not sticky, Neutrogena dry-touch is our readers’ favorite. This 2 pack of 45 SPF is $2 off today, bringing the price down to $12 when you Subscribe & Save. Just remember, you can cancel your subscription at any time after your first order ships.

#10: cat scratcher lounge

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Gift your cats the one toy they’ll actually use for $5 less today. This $45 PetFusion Cat Scratcher Lounge very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard and its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch.

These usually aren’t in stock for long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on this deal while you can.