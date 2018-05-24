Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: apple watches

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.



Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. We don’t know how long this Jet deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

#2: caseology gold box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve had your current phone case for awhile, today’s a great chance to treat yourself to a new one, as a bunch of options from Caseology are marked down to around $10-$11, today only on Amazon.



The sale is definitely iPhone-centric, but there are a couple of Galaxy S9 options included as well. Plus, once you click into an individual product page, you’ll usually have a few color options to choose from.

#3: monitor sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your workstation is due for an upgrade, Woot’s blowing out a whole bunch of refurbished Samsung displays today, with prices starting at just $110.



If you’ve got the cash for it, my pick is this 32" QLED model, which uses quantum dots to achieve black levels that rival OLED screens. It goes for over $600 new, but today’s deal brings that down to $400.

#4: nespresso

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoLine model will make regular coffee too. The whole set is down to $120 refurbished on Amazon today, complete with the latest Aeroccino milk frother. That’s over $60 less than buying it new, and a great potential Father’s Day gift idea.

#5: kitchenaid stand mixer

Photo: Amazon

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 4.5-quart Classic stand mixer for $189 today from Jet. That’s a match for Amazon’s current deal, but without the backorder, and available in both white and black.

#6: gorilla carts

Photo: Amazon

This 4.4 star-rated Gorilla Cart is built like a tank, and can hold 400 pounds worth of children, plants, boulders, or anything else that fits inside. And if it doesn’t fit, the walls are even removable, so you can haul larger loads. You might not have an immediate need for it, but $65 is the best price of the year, so this is a great chance to add it to your garage.

#7: soylent

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $26 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for the same price.

#8: magnetic belts

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Yaak

Once you go Yaak, you’ll never go back. Yaak’s M-series belts feature a magnetic clasp that’s so satisfying, you’ll wish every belt you owned had one. We’ve posted their old carbon fiber-buckled ABL belts before, and they’ve been a hit with our readers.



Rather than using a series of inch-apart holes to find the right size, Yaak belts use a material that stretches up to 10%, so it’ll always fit correctly, even after you eat a big meal. Now through memorial day, grab one of the new magnetic models for $48 (down from $60) with promo code KINJADEAL.

#9: levi’s sitewide sale

Levi’s is that All-American brand people love (and love to hate). You guys even voted them your favorite men’s jeans. Well, if you need some of those jeans, or a nice pair of shorts or a button down, Levi’s is taking 30% off sitewide with the code MAY30. That includes sale items as well, so it’s a great excuse to pick up new jeans.



#10: racing chair

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Its two-tone design might not be for everyone, but $69 is a very nice price for a swiveling desk chair with height and recline control, plus flip-up arms. That’s down from its usual $90.