Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Casper Gold Box

Photo: Amazon

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses and sheets; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen mattress is down to $738, or over $250 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.



Note: If you’re also interested in other accessories like bed frames, duvets, and pillows, you may come out ahead with Casper’s sitewide sale, which takes 10% off your entire order when you purchase a mattress.

#2 gloomhaven

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $93 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The days of the game being consistently out of stock online seem to be over (knock on wood), but even so, $93 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so if you’re in the market for a summer-long tabletop campaign, it’s time to pull the trigger.

$93 Gloomhaven 4227 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

#3 Sony headphones

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

These aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the $348 WH1000XM3s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $55 refurbished, or $90 less than buying them new.

Advertisement

The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a.. sound investment.



#4 biore sunscreen

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



Advertisement

You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $13 on Amazon right now , or a regular sized bottle for $9. The larger bottle is a better price per ounce, but they’re both really good deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

#5 ffx switch

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster on the Nintendo Switch is down to $40 today. This is one of the rare discounts we’ve seen on this particular title and an all-time low. You’ll get about 100 hours of RPG action with this bundle, and that’s pretty amazing for the price. Plus, those hundred hours are pretty sweet.

#6 brother printer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for by far the best price ever today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

Advertisement

This model has dropped to $100 a few times before, but never below. And then, today, without warning, it fell to $80. That’s easily the best price ever, and an absolute no-brainer purchase if you’re still on the Inkjet struggle bus.

#7 Dove Men’s Soap

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar soap is, in my opinion, nasty. And that was true even before BuzzFeed did... this to it.



But still, many people who I otherwise respect and admire still seem to prefer it over body wash or Dr. Bronner’s, so I’m duty-bound as a deals blogger to report that you can get 20 bars of Dove Men+Care Face and Body for $14 on Amazon today, down from the usual $23. We aren’t sure how long this deal will be around, so don’t let it slip away.

#8 reebok

The holiday weekend is a good time to restock your summer workout wardrobe with tons of sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Reebok, since right now, you can take 30% off orders of $99 or less, 40% off orders of $100 to $250, or 50% off orders of $250 or more with promo code MDW. With pretty much the entire site included in the promotion, you’ll certainly break a sweat scrolling through all these deals.



#9 Memory foam seat cushion

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is literally no surprise to anyone who has ever worked in an office that sitting in a desk chair sucks. Even if your chair isn’t totally uncomfortable, it still can do a number on your back and overall health to sit down for your entire work day. If you often find your lower back is killing you after sitting down from 9 to 5, you might want to invest in a seat cushion.

Right now, you can get the ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion for $30, when you clip the $5 coupon. Anyone who has had a tailbone injury will be in heaven with this cushion, as it has memory foam and orthopedic gel. The cushion has a non-slip rubber bottom, which is great for people who tend to fidget around in their seat during the day.

#10 Under armour shorts

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It might only be May, but it is already too hot for pants. Shorts season is officially here. If pulled your shorts from last summer out of your dresser and realized they’re out of commission, don’t worry. Right now, you can snag a pair of Under Armour Men’s Raid 10" Shorts in two different colors, royal/steel, and carbon heather for about $15 off.

