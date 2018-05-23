Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: sub-$100 weighted blanket

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $92 | Amazon | Clip the $11 coupon

We’ve seen a handful of weighted blanket deals lately, but this is the first time we’ve seen a 15 pounder crack the $100 mark. Just clip the $11 coupon to get it for $92.

These blankets are great for winding down and unburdening your mind at the end of a long day. You know the lead bib they put on you at the dentist when they do X-rays? Remember how nice that weight feels? It’s like that, but for your entire body, and whenever you want.

#2: $15 extra at Lowe’s

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s home improvement project season, so if you expect to spend some money at Lowe’s in the coming weeks and months, this deal is basically $15 for free. All you have to do is buy a $100 Lowe’s gift card from Swych, and your card will be loaded with an extra $15.



Here’s how it works:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the Lowe’s gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $100 card.

4. Use promo code Honor18 to get the $15 promotional credit.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

I recommend spending the money you saved on beer to drink while you operate dangerous power tools.

#3: nest secure alarm system

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nest threw out all of the old assumptions about home security systems, and built something pretty great with the new Nest Secure, and you can save $100 on the usual price of the starter bundle today at Home Depot.



$400 gets you the Nest Guard (the big keypad thing that doubles as a motion detector), a couple of Nest Tags that can disarm it instantly, and two Nest Detects which can monitor entire rooms for motion, and also detect when windows or doors open.

Gizmodo’s review has more details about how all of these pieces fit together, and there are more add-ons that you can purchase a la carte to fit your home’s needs.

#4: cheap kindles

Photo: Amazon

Now that it’s warm enough to spend a day at the park or beach reading a book, you’ll want to get your hands on a Kindle. Today only, both the entry level model and the Paperwhite are on sale today for $30 off, the best deals we’ve ever seen. My advice: Get the Paperwhite. It’s not that much more expensive, and it’s worth it just for the backlight, not to mention the sharper, higher contrast screen.

#5: sit/stand desk riser

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this monitor riser for $135 with code BESTCHOICE3276, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.

This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

#6: dremel

Photo: Amazon

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 3000 to an all-time low $45 (from about $65-$70).



The Dremel 3000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 28 accessories to get you started with projects all around the house. Father’s Day is just a few weeks away, and this could be a great gift if you already own one yourself. Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

#7: lightweight comforter

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your current comforter is feeling a little toasty in the warmer weather, snooze under a discounted this Pinzon lightweight down comforter from Amazon. Both the full/queen and king sizes are about $15 less today. Thest comforters have snaps in the corners, so you can add on another comforter for extra warmth when it cools down again.

#8: stanley pressure washer

Image: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but pressure washing your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more will make them look brand new. I bought one last year and washed years of grime off my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model is easy to roll around on its included cart, and it will set you back less than ever today, just $154. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner

#9: central european vacation

Photo: Anthony DELANOIX ( Unsplash)

If yesterday’s Chinese vacation package wasn’t quite what you were looking for, perhaps central Europe is more your speed.



Starting at $1,549 from Gate 1 Travel, you’ll fly roundtrip into Budapest, where you’ll spend two nights. From there, you’ll take trains and spend two nights each in Vienna, Prague, and Berlin before flying back to the states. All of your hotels and trains are covered, as are your breakfasts, three of your dinners, and your tour guide.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

You can customize this deal to leave from pretty much anywhere in the U.S., but the price will vary based on your departure airport and week of travel. No matter what though, you can use promo code TZWACE at checkout to save $270 per person.

#10: jurassic park 4k

Photo: Amazon

Remasters, uh, find a way. For an all-time low $50 right now, you can own all four Jurassic Park films on 4K Blu-ray, along with enough special features to last you until the next mass extinction. You’ll also get regular Blu-rays for all of the movies, and digital copies too.

