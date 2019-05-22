Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 foodi

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi XL Multi-Cooker can get the job done.

This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of three different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this one’s 8qt. capacity makes making large batches of food easily.

Better still, it packs a dehydrate setting which can help you make your own jerky or dried fruit.

Right now, this XL model is at it’s lowest price ever, or about $70 less than usual. Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or when until it’s sold out.

#2 mrs. meyers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with more than $20 worth of popular items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

#3 sprinklers

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon is marking down everything you’ll need to keep your lawn nice and hydrated. Choose from a bunch of different sprinklers and accessories like control valves and hoses, from Melnor Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. Prices start at about $6. So check out the main post and pick up what you need before these markdowns dry up.

#4 Pet food gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pupper (or kitty) and she eats, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find food she’ll like in today’s Gold Box.

There’s a lot of Purina treats here for cats, and just a handful for dogs. But ignoring that disservice to the best pets around, there are a lot of great deals here on things that you were probably going to buy anyway.

Amazon also offers “50% off first dog or cat food Subscribe & Save order,” so keep a look out for a coupon to get the best prices.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So show your dog (or cat) you love them, visit the main page, and treat them to a fancy feast.

#5 Charging Cube

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the only charging cube on the market, but it might just be the most clever.



Bestek’s Power Cube includes a dock that you can attach to any surface with screws or a an included 3M sticky pad. The cube then clicks into the dock, and release as necessary if you want to move it around or get easier access to it to plug something in. Other cubes are designed to mount under your desk in this way, but once they’re attached, they’re attached. This seems like a much smarter solution.

On the cube itself, you get three AC outlets, three USB ports, and even a USB-C port, though it’s limited to 15W of output, so it won’t be very useful for things like laptops. But hey, that’s what the AC outlets are for.

Get it for $20 with promo code BYVSYTTU.

#6 apple watch

The Apple Watch as a product line may have had a rocky launch, but its latest iteration, the Series 4, is a seriously impressive leap forward. So whether you’re finally upgrading your original model, or even getting your very first wearable, it’s the one you should buy, especially on sale.



For a limited time, Amazon’s got both the 40mm and 44mm GPS versions marked down by $50, with your choice, in a few different color/band combos. The rubbery sports band looks surprisingly nice in person, while the Sport Loop is like a very high quality velcro. These discounts are taken at checkout, and you should see the coupon that will be applied on the product page. You should be looking for models that will cost $350 (40mm) or $380 (44mm) to get the best deal.

If you want to go high end, you can also save $70 on a few stainless steel models with GPS and cellular connectivity. Look for the $629 (40mm) and $679 options (44mm).

#7 greats sitewide sale

I know it’s obvious, but it needs to be said: Greats are great casual sneakers, and now, you can get a pair for a great deal. The relatively new, Brooklyn-based brand with the Italian-based leather is taking 20% off their whole site for Memorial Day with promo code SUNNY20, which is really good considering most of their sneaks aren’t cheap. They are, however, worth their price.

Their classic-looking, leather-swathed Royale is made in Italy; we previously dubbed the style one of our favorite white sneakers. And, speaking from experience, they look great in not-white, too.

#8 amazonbasics travel

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re getting ready for a trip this summer, don’t wait until the last minute to make sure your luggage is up to par. If you’ve been lugging the same suitcase on every trip for the last 10 years, it is probably time to say goodbye. Right now, you can get up to 55% off AmazonBasics Luggage and Travel. So, not only can get you two a two-piece softside luggage set for only $63, but you can also choose from a variety of different umbrella colors between $12 and $14.

#9 posture corrector

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a JINRQ Posture Corrector from Amazon, on sale for $11 if you clip the 40% off coupon. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of thin, breathable, washable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



#10 Nordstrom Half-yearly Sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale, and two Half-Yearly Sales. And since we’re sort of, almost halfway through the year, Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles for men, women, and kids.



Brands as disparate as Cole Haan, Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Good thing we’ve got a nice long weekend coming up.