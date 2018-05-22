Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: bosch tool kit

Before you embark on your next home improvement project, check out this Bosch combo kit, on sale for about $40-$60 less than usual in today’s Gold Box.



$129 gets you a compact drill/driver, an impact driver, a work light, a couple of batteries to power them, and a carrying case. These 12V tools aren’t the most powerful you can buy, but they’re small, lightweight, and strong enough for most tasks around the house, as evidenced by a 4.7 star review average from nearly 300 customers.

#2: pet food

You work hard to put kibble on the table in the bowl on the floor, and today you can get more pet food for your money from Amazon’s Gold Box. Today only, a bunch of wet and dry food from Nutro is on sale for some of the best prices ever.



Every time there’s a pet food sale, Shep asks his veterinarian wife if the food is good enough to write about. Without naming any names, she says no pretty much every time. But this morning, he sent her the link, and she said “fine,” but cautioned that people should be wary of the grain free varieties.

#3: samsung microsd cards

If you need a new microSD card for your Switch, action cam, or smartphone, Samsung’s U3-rated 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale right now. They’ve both been a little cheaper on a few, short-lived occasions, but $20 and $40 represent the bottom of their usual price ranges.

#4: trip to china

Photo: Dong Zhang ( Unsplash)

If you want to check China off your bucket list, it’s cheaper than you might expect with this tour package from Gate 1 Travel, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

For as little as $1,299 from Los Angeles or New York, you’ll get roundtrip airfare into Beijing and out of Shanghai, nine nights accommodations (including four on a Yangtze river cruise), all of your transfers, a bunch of free meals, entrance fees to all activities, and local, English-speaking guides at all of your destinations. Booking this trip on your own, you could easily spend that much money on airfare alone.

Just be sure to use promo code TZWCHLA to save $200 on any package from Los Angeles, or code TZWCHNY for $250 off departures from New York. And remember to pay with Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve to take advantage of their 2x and 3x earning potential on travel purchases. You could use those points to help book a domestic positioning flight to LA or New York, if you don’t live in one of those cities.

#5: THERMAPENS

It’s barbecue season and ThermoWorks is celebrating with by discounting two of their most popular thermometers by $15 today.

First up, the Thermapen Mk4, you guys love it because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

We have seen this priced a little cheaper before, but it was only on one color and a little over a month ago. If you’d rather not wait around for the next sale and have your choice of color, today is a good day to buy.

ThermoWorks is also discounting their leave-in probe thermometer, perfect for smoked meats or any grilled food. It comes with two probes so you can keep track of two temperatures at once (like your meat and the grill/smoker) and allows you to view the temperatures from your couch with the included receiver. It’s also $15 off today and compatible with ThermoWorks’ other probe thermometers.

These make great gifts for any foodie friends or family members.

#6: anker blender

Anker’s newest product is...



<Pulls a random ping pong ball out of the bingo hopper>

A blender. How about that?

Its 1200W engine is no joke, it has a bunch of different modes (including one for cleaning), and is $20 off today when you use promo code 0516EUFY. Now if only they’d get around to making that electric car.

#7: white noise

If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model is powered by USB charger, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

It has over 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, but you can get one today for just $33 from Woot today. This deal might not last long, so don’t sleep on it.

#8: playstation plus

We don’t see PlayStation Plus deals as often as we used to, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), then grab another year for $48 today from eBay. Plus, if you check out with PayPal and use your Chase Freedom card, you’ll get five points back per dollar.

#9: massdrop sitewide sale

Whether you’re looking into 3D printing, mounting your TV to the wall, or just need some extra cables, Monoprice is taking 20% off sitewide today with promo code MAY22, with no minimum purchase required. There are some exclusions, including (sadly) PlayStation stuff, but anything Monoprice markets under its own brand name should be fair game.

#10: dirty pictionary

Have you grown numb to Cards Against Humanity, and want a new game to make everyone in the room feel uncomfortable? Gutterhead just might do the trick. It’s sort of like Pictionary, but you have to draw things like “Wet Dream” or “Golden Shower.” Get it for 25% off today with promo code GUTTER25.