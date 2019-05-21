Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Gaming Gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find components, Razer peripherals, routers, mesh networks, monitors and more all marked down to great low prices.

My favorite gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk is down to just $45 today.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

#2 dremel

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 3000 to an all-time low $45 (from about $65-$70).



The Dremel 3000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 28 accessories to get you started with projects all around the house. Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

#3 Zero Gravity Chair

Image: Amazon

Amazon is offering up Sunjoy’s Zero Gravity Chair in the Gold Box today for just $30. This lounger features a lockable reclining system that adjusts to fit your body perfectly, plus a folding mechanism for when it’s time to put it in storage for the winter. The chair is available in six colors, so there’s almost certainly one to match your yard aesthetic, and — maybe the best part — there’s no assembly required.



For those interested in maximum luxury, a selection of Oversize Zero Gravity Chairs are also included in the sale for $40.

#4 klorane dry shampoo

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dry shampoo is an extremely useful hair innovation, but I’ll be honest, the smells of some dry shampoos are just way too overpowering for me. If you’d prefer a less perfume-y dry shampoo option, load up on these discounted ones from Klorane. In formulations with soothing oat milk or oil-absorbing nettle, tint or un-tinted, and even a non-aerosol version, this cult-favorite French product does all the work of an effective dry shampoo without trapping you in a cloud of sweet-smelling spray, and right now, canisters are just $10 at Ulta. I’ll be stocking up on my favorite Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, and I recommend you do the same.



#5 anker earbuds

Photo: Amazon

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the new Soundcore Liberty Neos for an all-time low $45, down from the usual $60-$65.



As Anker’s new budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

The earbuds claim to last for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, but honestly, it’s enough for most situations.

#6 Samsung tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a big TV that looks great, but don’t want to shell out for an OLED set, Samsung’s QLED TVs strike a nice middle ground. They offer some of the best color reproduction of any LCD set thanks to quantum dot tech, and hold their own on the black level front as well. Today at Walmart, you can score a 65" Q6 model for $900, which is about $250 less than what’s currently on Amazon.



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine that you’d get from the Q7, Q8, and Q9, but it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

#7 mongoose bike

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If regular hiking is a little too slow and leisurely for your tastes, maybe this can be the summer that you take up mountain biking.



This 29" Mongoose is a solid starter bike for just $149. While its steel frame is heavier than more expensive aluminum bikes, it does feature Shimano A-series components. Those are Shimano’s lower-end parts, but as our deal researcher Corey put it, “they’re miles better than low end non-Shimano components.”

Shipping is free, but if you want it sooner, you can probably also order online for in-store pickup at your nearest Walmart.

#8 sonos refurb

Graphic: Sonos

We occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, but we’ve never seen a refurb sale like this.



For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $119, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $139, a Play:5 for $399, a Playbar for $549, and a Sonos Sub for $549.

Note: If one color is showing up as out of stock, try the other.

The $119 Play:1 is the refurb deal we’re most used to seeing (though it’s been quite some time), but the others are extremely rare. Savings compared to buying them new range from $30 to $150, and you get the same one year warranty, free shipping, and free returns that you’d get with brand new speakers. So whether you’re starting your Sonos setup, or adding to the family, you’ll want to grab these before they’re gone.

#9 Amazonbasics towels

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Did that Twitter thread about how many towels you need in your house totally blow your mind? The general consensus was you can never own too many towels. If you’re in desperate need of restocking your linen closet, you’ll want to shop the AmazonBasics Bath Products Sale, while some items are up to 67% off.



When it comes to hand towels, you truly can go overboard when buying them. Hand towels in your bathroom and kitchen are often teeming with bacteria, so honestly, you should toss out any towels you’ve had for years and years. You can get a 6-pack of gray towels for only $8.

#10 Nebula capsule

Anker Nebula Capsule II | $530 | Amazon | Promo code CAPSULE2

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II addressed just about every shortcoming from the original soda can-sized Capsule projector, and now you can save $50 on it for the first time (if you don’t count the Kickstarter preorder discounts) with promo code CAPSULE2.

Featuring a 720p sensor, double the brightness of its predecessor, Android TV built in, a great sounding speaker, and enough battery life to get through an entire movie, it’s basically a portable movie theater that you can take with you anywhere.

In my use, I found it to be a great portable TV that I could set up in rooms where I didn’t have (and didn’t want to have) an actual TV. Cleaning the bathroom? Set up the Capsule and binge The Office. Working on dinner? Project the NBA playoffs onto my backsplash. It’s definitely a big investment, but I think you’ll get more use out of it than the occasional, novelty outdoor film screening.

Don’t forget, if you follow us on Instagram, you can still enter to win one of these for free. If you win, you could always return the one you bought to Amazon.