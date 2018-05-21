Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: coleman camping gear

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, air mattresses and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $100 (even this 8-person tent).

#2: wayfair’s memorial day sale

Screenshot: Wayfair

Memorial Day weekend is coming up and that means pretty much everything on Wayfair is at least 50% off. You can get even bigger savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on Cuisinart kitchenware. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.

The sale ends the 28th, so head over there and start shopping.

#3: portable projector

Nebula Capsule | $248 | Amazon

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

Advertisement

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

Today only, the Capsule is marked down to $248 on Amazon as part of a Gold Box deal, which is about $100 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

#4: ebay sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off hundreds of items with promo code PMEMDAY. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $50 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.



Advertisement

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker, eBags, Cuisinart, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $200.

#5: anker powercore

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. This is definitely the latter.



Advertisement

The PowerCore+ 26800 is one of a handful of battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 27W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



At $80 (with promo code ANKERPD3), this is a bit more expensive than some other options we’ve seen, but there’s good reason for that. Unlike most competitors, this battery includes a 27W USB-C wall charger, which can recharge the entire battery in under five hours, compared to over 11 hours with a standard 2A USB charger. When you’re trying to juice up before a flight, every minute counts. You can also use the wall charger as a spare MacBook or Switch charger as well.

#6: simplehuman trash can

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a rare $20 discount today.



Advertisement

This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing, odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.

#7: eufy robovac

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their brand new slim model.



Advertisement

The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s will usually sell for $220, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $187, no promo code required.

#8: beach gear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for beach season, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on a couple of umbrellas and beach chairs from Ostrich and California Umbrella. The umbrellas include three-way tilting, so you can throw shade at the perfect angle, while the Deluxe beach chair includes five chair positions and three foot rest positions.

#9: hyrdo flask sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If REI’s anniversary sale wasn’t enough, they also just kicked off a huge sale on Hydro Flask’s excellent bottles and tumblers, for a limited time. They call it a 50% off sale, and that’s...generous. But these really are good prices compared to anywhere else on the web. Just note that the special prices are only available on select colors for each item.

#10: hayao miyazaki films

Screenshot: Studio Ghibli

No Blu-ray collection is complete without at least a few of Hayao Miyazaki films, and a handful of Studio Ghibli’s best are available for just $13 each today.

Advertisement

All four films are 2017 re-releases from GKIDS, which took over Studio Ghibli’s U.S. distribution rights from Disney, but the content and English dubs should be the same as the Disney discs.