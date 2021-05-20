The 10 Best Deals of May 20, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s May 20, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on one of the best mouses in the game with the SteelSeries Rival 710 Mouse. Upgrade your computer with the HP Chromebook 11a. Stay healthy for the remainder of the pandemic with the 3-Pack: Nutty Naturals Snacks.



#1: Segway go



Segway Go-Kart Pro Photo : Segway

Just hear me out on this. What if you just ... bought a go-kart? I’m sure you’ve thought about it, right? Maybe as a kid, but it has to have entered your mind. Well, here’s the thing: Best Buy has Segway’s Go Kart Pro on sale today for $1,800 today only. So you could actually do it, if you happen to have that much money to burn. We’re talking a 113 pound hunk of machinery with a top speed of 23 miles per hour. It has built-in Bluetooth speakers too, which can be used to simulate engine sounds or just play some music. Is this excessive? Yes. But is it a childhood dream come true? Absolutely. Go kart around your cul-de-sac and absolutely piss off all your neighbors as a goof.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: $50 Nintendo Gift Card



$50 Nintendo Gift Card EMCEWSE23 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $45 today at Newegg when using the promo code EMCEWSE23. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $5 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.



This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.



#3: Bella Pro Series Air Fryer



Bella Pro Series 2qt Analog Air Fryer Image : Bella

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.



Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series analog air fryer for just $18, marked down from $40. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $18 device is a good starter pick.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Apple watch series 6



The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. After about half a year on the market, we’re starting to see significant discounts roll in on the entry-level models.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch and don’t mind a bright red smartwatch, now’s the time to strike. Right now, Amazon has the 40mm Product(RED) model of the base Apple Watch Series 6 for just $329, a savings of $170 off the list price, while the larger 44mm edition is $375 (that’s $54 off). The blue 40mm version isn’t much more expensive than the red at $339, if you want something a little less eye-popping.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: Eero 6 Wi-fi Systems



Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.



Right now, Eero’s got a stack of discounts worth checking out. Coupled with an extender, the Eero 6 mesh routeris $40 off, bringing it down to $159. That won’t get you the whole Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking suite, so only snag this if you’re looking to get started on a mesh system but aren’t ready to fully dive in. If you need additional units to get past those pesky walls, you can nab a three-pack for $223, or $56 off, right now. A single extender is $71.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#6: HP Chromebook 11a



HP Chromebook 11a Image : HP

If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $169 at Amazon right now, a savings of $71 off the list price. It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less-demanding Android apps and games.



The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Nutty Natural Snacks



3-Pack: Nutty Naturals Snacks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With the CDC saying it’s ok to gather if you’re vaccinated, trips and traveling seem to be all good for the summer. Snacks for road trips, plane rides, hanging on the beach, or hitting the trails are necessary. This 3-Pack of Nutty Naturals has an excellent selection to make even the pickiest of eaters happy.



What’s really nice about this deal is you can mix and match and choose between the 16 oz size or the 24 oz. There are seven different bags, so there’s something for everyone. The Sweet & Salty Trail Mix and Omega-3 Trail Mix are the more traditional way to go and a great healthy option. The Banana Chips are sweet, crunchy, and an excellent option for a smarter snack. The Roasted Corn Nuts are a savory treat of salty goodness. The Sesame Sticks aren’t just good to munch on solo but work great on salads and in soups. The Oriental Rice Snacks are a wonderful combo of flavors; soy, chili, and sesame to tickle your tastebuds. And finally, the Latin American favorite, the Plaintain Chips, are perfection. Ditch the Pringles for this better crispier alternative. This is a great value if you have a house of snackers or if you like to have tastier options while on the go or at home.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Target bogo Toy sale



BOGO 50% off Select Kids Toys

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This a great time to gift the tot in your life a new toy or, heck, even yourself. With almost 1,000 toys included in this deal, buy one and get the next for 50% off. Lots of options for whatever the little ones fancy: DC, Barbie, Play-Doh, and tons of other beloved brands.



There’s a new Batman figure featuring Bat-Tech up for grabs. Bruce stands 12" tall and has a deluxe Rapid Change Utility Belt. He’s got three points of articulation and is wonderfully detailed even with his cloth cape. Rotate between his three weapons: Bat Claw, Bat Torch, and Bat Blaster. You just squeeze his legs switch weapons; yes, you read that right. Do all this while Mr. Wayne also speaks over twenty classic phrases. There lots of sounds and lights truly bringing the Dark Knight to life.

Barbie is still loved worldwide and always at the top of the list for many kids. I’m loving this Barbie Puppy Party Doll and Playset, which fits the two desired categories for children, dogs, and dolls. This set has two puppies that you can actually make dough treats for. Let Barbie pamper these pups for the best day ever.

Who still doesn’t love Play-Doh? This Kitchen Creations Spinning Treats Mixer lets a junior baker flourish. Join in on the doughy fun and concoct cupcakes, doughnuts, and cookies. Even add faux frosting and pretend candies. You’ll get cards that feature step-by-step directions teaching your kids how to follow a recipe. You could have a future Mary Berry in your midst.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Taotronics Massage Gun



TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAOWT Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJAOWT, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,400+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: Rival 710 Mouse



SteelSeries Rival 710 Mouse Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, you probably think you’ve seen everything when it comes to gaming mice. I mean, how much can variation can there be? Different weights, designs, button layouts, sure. But when it comes to the core idea of what a mouse is, there’s not much to change right? Sorry bucko, you’re dead wrong. The SteelSeries Rival 710 is about to mess up your entire idea of what a mouse is. That’s because it has a small, customizable OLED screen. You can have Discord messages sent to it or notifications from games. You can even just throw a gif on there. Go wild. You can set up tactile alerts too to let you know when a notification comes in. If that just sounds fascinating, you can currently get it on sale for $70 at Best Buy.



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.