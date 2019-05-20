Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: EERO Routers

If Amazon’s recent acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, the retailer is celebrating its new networking play-thing with big discounts across the board, for a limited time.



Get a an eero and an eero Beacon (which plugs straight into the wall and doubles as a night light) for $239 (a $60 discount), an eero and two beacons for $319 (an $80 discount), or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full eero routers for $399 (a $100 discount). To be clear, If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.

#2: ROBOVAC 30

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers (and with us!), to say the least, and some of the company’s latest models are down to the best prices we’ve seen today on Woot.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

It launched last summer $270, but this one-day deal brings it down to just $160, the best price we’ve seen. It’s a Woot deal though, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

#3: Dyson Vacuum

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $175 if you’re okay with a refurbished model.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

#4: Biolite

BioLite, the company behind the wood burning camp stove that recharges your phone with fire, just kicked off its Memorial Day Sale, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast (no, they’re not mutually exclusive interests!).

The CampStove 2 is there, as is the SolarHome 620, which adds some lights and USB chargers to any off-grid shed or cabin, and the HeadLamp 330, which is our favorite product of its kind. But the most exciting deal is the first ever discount on the FirePit. This Kickstarter sensation uses thermoelectric fans to promote big, beautiful flames that you’ll be able to fully enjoy thanks to the transparent mesh sidewalls. It also doubles a hibachi grill, so safe to say the next neighborhood barbecue is going to be in your backyard.

#5: BACKCOUNTRY

If you’re big into camping, you’ll want to pitch a tent at Backcountry’s sale on camping gear, happening today only. Outdoor adventurers can save an additional 20% on tons of gear, including sleeping bags, packs, tents, and apparel. Many of the items included in the promotion are specifically for cold weather, which means the camping fun doesn’t need to end come fall. So stock up now, and start setting your sights on that campsite.

#6: SUPERFOOD

Amazing Grass’s superfood organic powder has insanely good reviews, and each serving includes three or more servings of greens, fruits and vegetables that you can mix into just about anything.

For a limited time, you can save 30% on the popular powder, in the formulation of your choice. Eating more veggies in 2019 just got easier. Just note that you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save for this coupon to work (you can cancel after your first shipment), and you won’t see the discount until checkout.

#7: Car Charger

Let the past die, or at least plug in this $16 Aukey dual-port charger to bring your car’s lighter socket to 2019. Use the code U6AJHIUX to bring the price down to just $16. This particular plug offers a Quick Charge USB 3.0 port plus USB-C PD to charge all of your gear.

#8: SHELVES

If you’re always looking for the best way to use every inch of space in your home, corner shelves are the way to go. Corners are often just wasted space or the place where you stick a plant that you always forget to water. Instead, you can turn your boring corner into something you’ll actually want to look at with the Greenco 5 Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves. The shelves in the espresso finish are the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon for only $15.



#9: MICROSD

It’s hard to believe that a 200GB microSD card would now be considered midsized, and even harder to believe that you can get that much storage on a card the size of your pinkie nail for $27, but here we are.



That’s plenty of space for a ton of Nintendo Switch games and 4K action cam footage, and while there are bigger cards out there these days, this offers a tremendous price per gigabyte, and should have enough space for most of you.

#10: Mario Bros

2D Mario > 3D Mario don’t @ me.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has enough levels to keep you jumping and stomping until Mario Maker 2 comes out, and it’s down to $45 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen on this particular Switch game.