Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Amazon echo bundles

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Everything you’d want to jump start a smart home from the shopping giant is on sale right now.

Advertisement

Choose from a $20 Echo Input (which adds Alexa to any speaker you want), $30 Echo Dot or an Echo Dot bundle with a TP-Link smart plug for $45 or Sengled light bulbs for $50.

To be clear, this is your standard fare sale. We’ve seen all of these prices before but they’re still solid bargains.

#2 dyson ball

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $185 on Amazon, or about $90 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

#3 herman miller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, nearly everything they sell is 15% off during the company’s semi-annual sale, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.



Advertisement

The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eames is of course, timeless.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table. Find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause. They only offer this sale twice a year, and otherwise don’t really do any discounts, so put that tax refund to good use.

#4 MSI Graphics Card

Right now MSI’s MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDRR6 256-bit VR Ready Graphics Card is down to $800 on Drop (formerly MassDrop.) This latest-generation unit offers a ton for not very much money.

Gizmodo says these particular units offer “more accurate lighting and better realism—and that’s something that’s should be supported by more games going forward.” Sufficed to say, it’ll definitely last you a long time.

This $800 price is $50 less than what’s currently on Amazon.

#5 harry potter 4k Blu-ray

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy May 2nd! Better known to non-muggles as the Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. What better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to Harry Potter on Blu-Ray + Digital? Sure, if you’re a Potterhead, you might have some old DVDs and even VHS tapes hanging around, but it is time to toss those out. My copy of Chamber of Secrets is so worn out, poor Dobby starts to cut in and out as soon as he bangs his head with the lamp.

Advertisement

Walmart has the entire Harry Potter Collection available for $106. That is eight feature-length films, plus all of the bonus material, in beautiful 4K Ulta HD + Blu-Ray + Digital. If those words don’t really register for you, it means you can see every beautiful strand of Draco Malfoy’s blonde hair in perfect detail. Don’t look too closely at Harry’s eyes, they’re not actually like his mothers in the movies.

#6 six Qt. instant pot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $99 right now, an all-time low. You should buy one.

Advertisement

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and I use mine (this exact model) several times per week.



These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

#7 philips oneblade pro

Philips OneBlade Pro | $52 | Amazon

The Philips OneBlade is the shaver of choice for most of the men on our staff, and one of the most popular products we’ve ever listed. But whether you already love yours or are curious to try it out, Amazon’s running a great deal on the upgraded Pro version today.



First, let’s talk about what’s unchanged from the original OneBlade. The Pro still uses the same blades which last for four months (though I, personally, use mine for much longer than that), it still works in any direction, you can still use it with or without shaving cream, and it’s still water resistant, so you can use it in the shower without fear.

Advertisement

The biggest difference you’ll notice out of the box is the Pro’s adjustable 14-length comb, compared to the three static combs included with the standard OneBlade. That gives you more flexibility to groom your beard just so, and makes it a lot easier to achieve a smooth fade. It’s also just fewer parts to keep track of.

The other big difference is the battery. It’s lithium-ion this time around, so it lasts twice as long as the original OneBlade (90 minutes vs. 45), recharges eight times as fast (one hour vs. eight), and the built-in LED screen now shows you how much juice you have left, so you’ll know whether you need to pack your charger for trips.

#8 risk legacy

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Risk Legacy isn’t the somewhat boring and long-winded Risk game you’re familiar with. No, it’s a game with real stakes and consequences: You’ll draw on the board, rip up cards, and make decisions that can’t be undone over the course of your playing sessions. The man in black on Westworld should have just played this instead of looking for the maze.



Advertisement

$39 might seem like a lot to spend on a board game, but that’s the best price Amazon’s offered since last summer, and you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

#9 ghost paper notebook

We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) for Mother’s Day with promo code KINJA501.

From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA501 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper to start with. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

#10 Amazon Men’s Shirt Sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon, somehow, now operates about seven thousand in-house clothing brands, and the ones that specialize in men’s shirts are having a sale, if your closet is starting to feel a little stale.



Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find deals on tailored oxfords from Buttoned Down, casual wear from Goodthreads and Amazon Essentials, and even tropical shirts from 28 Palms, Amazon’s dedicated brand for Jimmy Buffett fans.

I just ordered this short sleeve henley for $17, and I’m giving this chambray a good long look. I’ve highlighted a few other good-looking options below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full sale.