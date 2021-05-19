The 10 Best Deals of May 19, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Refine your culinary palette with a 5-Pack Gourmet Olive Oil Sampler. Level up with the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle. Never lose track of your keys again with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen).

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Adobe Creative Cloud Suite



Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle Image : StackSocial

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite is a powerful tool set for digital media work and creative expression, but its myriad apps and capabilities can be overwhelming for newcomers. If you’re keen on emerging from this pandemic with new skills, be it for a fresh career, personal project, or a bit of both, then check out this 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle at StackSocial.

Currently selling for $34, a 98% savings from the list price, this bundle includes more than 80 hours of learning content spread across 12 courses, with individual focuses on leading apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, covering the likes of photo and video editing, logo design, animation, and quite a bit more. If you’ve got the time to dig into it, you’re sure to learn a lot about Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite for just $34.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: VPN + PS PLus

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $60. That’s a $248 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.



#3: Greenworks Lawn Mower

Greenworks 20" Electric Lawn Mower Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Spring is here, and if you have a lawn, then you’ve probably already been forced back into the routine of cutting grass to avoid wild, untamed surroundings. Electric mowers can save you the hassle of obtaining, handling, and using gasoline, and they come in both plug-in and battery-powered varieties.

Luckily, this Greenworks plug-in electric mower with a 20" deck is down to just $165 at Amazon right now. It’s 17% off the list price, and the 3-in-1 design lets you discharge to the side, into a rear bag, or use the machine to mulch. A plug-in model isn’t as convenient as a cordless mower, certainly, but it is cheaper.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: August smart lock

A smart lock is one of the handiest connected home devices you can add to your place. If you’ve ever closed the door behind you and immediately realized that your keys are missing, a smart lock can save you the hassle of calling a locksmith or tracking down a backup key from a friend or family member. Just pull out your phone, press the button, and it’ll open for you.

August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the most popular options today, and its current 4th-generation model is marked down 23% to $192 at Amazon in Matte Black. The Silver version is just a few bucks more at $196 as of this writing.

I’ve used an earlier August model and found it easy to install and handy for checking whether I locked the door once I’m away from home. And yes, the one time I walked out the door without my keys, the August Smart Lock saved me from a whole lot of time and stress. Better safe than sorry. This one’s a lot slimmer, too, and can automatically unlock when you get home. Handy!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: Taotronics Humidifier



Here’s a real moral dilemma for the “never pre-order games” crowd. Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming out next month and it looks delightful. It’s got all sorts of hectic multiplayer modes that look like a Nintendofied version of Golf With Your Friends. Of course, it’s always good to wait for reviews to drop before making a $60 investment. But here’s the challenge: if you pre-order it from Best Buy, you get a golf bag tag. Oho, now what? I see you’re in a pickle here. Wait for reviews and miss getting a golf bag tag? Hmmmmmm. You must be sweating. In all seriousness, it’s Mario Golf. You kind of know exactly what you’re getting here. So if you’re just a golf-head, why not pick it up early and get a golf bag tag? Life is short, who cares. I just wanna golf for God’s sake!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#6: Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones



Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Bose’s Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 700 deliver pristine sound and epic active noise canceling, but they’re pretty pricey at MSRP. Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified them from last year’s headphones co-op since the list price still sits around $379, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity within reach. This one takes the Arctic White model down to $249. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Anker Nano Wall Charger

Anker Nano Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12, for environmental reasons. However, in order to get the full wired charging speeds or use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any older plugs you have from Apple won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s one of the smallest 20W chargers you’ll find and can be used with your fave Apple phones, or with Androids, up to you. Right now it’s under $14 when you clip the coupon on the page.

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#8: Anker Nebula Cosmos Max

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max Graphic : The Inventory

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Right now, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max projector is on sale for $1,500.

Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. It also offers Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises post-processing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts. For anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start. Save $200 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#9: Disney Swim Sale

30% off Swimwear Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying outdoor gatherings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 30% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute slides. Featuring Spidey’s mask, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Gourmet Olive Oil Sampler

5-Pack Gourmet Olive Oil Sampler Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s always nice to have options, and it’s even nicer to try new things. This 5-Pack Gourmet Olive Oil Sampler from Sonoma is an easy way to experiment in the kitchen. Revamp an old recipe that’s gotten predictable, so toss one of these in and create a whole new meal. In the words of the poet Fieri these will, “take you on a road rocking trip down to Flavortown.”



Each bottle is 8.5 oz and has a specific flavor, and will enhance in different ways. Sauteed Garlic is for you non-vampires and lovers of bold taste. Orange and Rosemary for a kick of citrus direct from the sunshine state. Basil and Parmesan to take you back to the old country the way Sophia Petrillo would’ve wanted. Roasted Chiles packs a punch for your southwestern concoctions. And Roasted Garlic and Herbs is a bottle full of rosemary, parsley and brings something traditional to the table. Each is cold-pressed and 100% organic. The culinary offerings are endless.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.