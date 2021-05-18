The 10 Best Deals of May 18, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 18, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your desktop right with the Apple 24” iMac (2021). Take care of yourself with the Blume Self Care Gift Box & Bundle. And adjust to the changing seasons with the TaoTronics 6L Cool Mist Humidifier.

#1: Subnautica + subnautica: Below Zero



Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero (Switch) Screenshot : Unknown Worlds Entertainment

If you’ve never played Subnautica, it’s time to remedy that. The survival game is a gorgeous underwater adventure filled with flora and fauna. It’s one part relaxing, one part terrifying. With a new game out, Unknown Worlds Entertainment has decided to release both the original and the sequel on consoles in a two-pack. For Switch owners, you can grab both games on sale for $50 today. That’s a great deal considering you get two excellent games. They’re similar in nature, but the original is a little more freeform while the sequel has more of a narrative throughline (and penguins). They also include a creative mode where you can just explore and build unrestricted. The ocean is your oyster.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Razer Bundle

Razer Power-Up Bundle Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever taken a good, hard look at your PC and said “Damn, this isn’t gamer enough”? Well, here’s an all in one solution. Walmart is selling a Razer Power-Up Bundle for $69 (nice). That includes the Cynosa Lite keyboard, a Viper gaming mouse, and a Kraken X headset. You can essentially paint your PC green and black in one go. Meme price point aside, this is a pretty killer deal. It usually retails for $160, so you’re saving nearly $100 here. Give it a peek if you’re in desperate need of some new gear for cheap.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Fuser

You may have heard of Fuser, Harmonix’s DJ’ing game where players can make mash-ups. What you may not know is that it’s secretly one of the best multiplayer games out right now. That’s thanks to the game’s freestyle co-op mode where players take turns building on each other’s mixes. It’s an extremely chill experience that’s the video game equivalent of passing the aux. Fuser keeps expanding with new songs, so it’s an especially great time to hop in and see what the fuss is about. Best Buy currently has the game down to $40 on Xbox and Switch, so hop in with a friend and make some chill beats to study and relax to.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#4: Blume Self Care Bundle

Blume Self Care Gift Box & Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s got watery consistency, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Taotronics Humidifier



TaoTronics 6L Cool Mist Humidifier KJLESLIE008 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Dry air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can often feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you, especially if you’re inside the majority of the time, then a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 6L Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a solid amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. Given the size, it’s ideal for rooms up to 430 square feet, and it’s currently almost half off the list price when you clip the coupon and then pop in promo code KJLESLIE008 at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Sakura Wars



Sakura Wars (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

Depending on which part of the world you’re in, you either think Sakura Wars is niche or a multimedia phenomenon. The action RPG mech-battle dating sim series never really took off in America, but it’s a different story overseas. In Japan, the franchise has spawned manga, themed cafes, live stage shows, and more. Last year, the West finally got a taste of the series with a soft reboot of the franchise. If you missed it when it released almost exactly one year ago, you can now grab the launch edition for $30 on PS4. That includes some in-game costumes and, more importantly, STICKERS. You can’t say no to some stickers. We love stickers, folks.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Bellesa May Sale

Up to 25% off Sitewide MM25 Image : Bellesa

We hope you’re celebrating Masturbation May impeccably. Our pals at Bellesa wanted to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate. This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: get 15% off everything, 20% off orders $79 plus, and 25% off orders $149 plus. Just use the code MM25 at checkout.

Nirvana is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous. Soft, powerful, perfect. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year. So if you want an awesome May, grab this vibe.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana by Bellesa Buy for $119 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code MM25

I’m still kind of obsessed with the sneaky version of the company’s best-selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original, and this is the smallest, quietest, and most crafty form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. It’s pink, it’s pretty, it’s phenomenal.

The boys deserve a good toy this month too. The Torpedo Vibrating Stroker is new to Bellesa and is a hell of a way to celebrate Masturbation May. There are three motor systems for the most powerful sensation you’ll ever experience. Even at the highest of the ten vibe modes, the handgrip is perfect for a steady ergonomic hold. Ultra-textured on the inside for premium pleasure and perfectly designed to go in the shower. An extra fun feature is that it glows in the dark. This will run for about an hour on a full charge and can be a lot of fun on solo adventures or even missions with a partner.

G/O Media may get a commission Torpedo Vibrating Stroker Buy for $112 at Bellesa Use the promo code MM25

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: NBA Playoff Gear

Free Shipping on NBA Playoff Gear 24SHIP Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The NBA play-in games start tonight; if your team is one of these, godspeed. Mine is, I’m not nervous at all, and I will keep telling myself that. But suppose your beloved basketball team is already in the playoffs, then congrats. This means you’ve got to be fresh to cheer your faves on to the final. Everything in this 2021 playoff collection will ship for free with the code 24SHIP.

Grab a New Era Snapback made just for this year. I’m partial to the adjustable ones; they’re a little less expensive and tend to be more comfortable. Each looks really sharp, though.

Now add your team’s mantra shirt and cross your fingers. There are a few new teams to the dance this year. It’s nice to see the Knicks back after their last playoff appearance in 2013. Every year I hate how much I love Milwaukee’s “Fear the Deer.” And yes, I do own one from a few years ago. These classic cut cotton tees are officially licensed (obviously) and the perfect way to get comfy on your way to victory.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: RAVPower Charger 2-Pack

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) KJBT2IA2 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just under $10 at Amazon right now when you clip the coupon on the page and then use promo code KJBT2IA2 at checkout.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: Apple Imac 2021

Apple 24” iMac (2021) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.

If you’re keen on the entry-level configuration with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within, Amazon is currently taking $40 off the price of the blue version. It’s a modest discount, but certainly better than the zero savings you’ll get ordering directly from Apple.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.