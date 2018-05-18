Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: rei anniversary sale

Screenshot: REI

The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.

If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

#2: weighted blankets

Weighted Blanket for Adults with Anxiety by Anjee Therapy - 15 lbs | $110 | Amazon | Use code QEXAUGAF

Weighted Blanket for Adults with Anxiety by Anjee Therapy - 20 lbs | $128 | Amazon | Use code D8OSG9VR

If you have trouble unwinding and turning off your brain at the end of the day, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. We’ve seen a lot of deals on 15 pound blankets lately, but today, ANJEE has not just a 15lb blanket, but a 20 pounder on sale as well. The 15lb is $110, but you can upgrade to five more pounds of relaxation for $128. Just make sure you pay attention to the right promo code.

#3: over-ear headphones

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s recently broke out all of their audio products into a new SoundCore band, and they marked the launch by releasing their first ever over-ear headphones.



The Soundcore by Anker Vortex features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them in wired mode if you forgot to charge them. They also fold up for easy transport in your bag, and of course, come with Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, you can save $20 off the launch price of $70, no code required.

#4: allergy relief sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know it’s important that in the springtime, plants like, come back to life and stuff. But boy, could I do without the allergies.



Today only, Amazon’s running a big sale on medicines and equipment to help you cope, including eye drops, Claritin, and even air purifiers, all shipped to your door. This is a Gold Box deal, so these prices will be gone in the blink of a dry, irritated eye.

#5: under armour sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to get ready for the better weather than taking 20% off any order of $25+ from Under Armour Outlet? Use the code GETGEAR and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).

#6: dual arm monitor

Photo: Amazon

If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 32" each, and it’s just $25 today with promo code PKJKYKHF.

#7: leather laptop sleeves

Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

#8: 10% off a casper mattress

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

#9: osprey sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Osprey makes some of the most popular camping gear around, and nearly 200 of its products are on sale on Amazon for up to 25% off. These x% off sales on Amazon aren’t always actually good deals, but I spot checked a bunch of the gear in this sale, and every product I looked at was significantly cheaper than usual.



The company’s probably best known for its Farpoint travel backpacks, so that’s a good place to start.

A dry bag is also useful for any trip to the beach or pool, and $5 less than usual at $15.

There are a ton of other deals to sort through, so drop your recommendations in the comments as well.

#10: oven gloves

Photo: Amazon

These $8 gloves (with promo code 6K5EGTP4) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.