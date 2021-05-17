The 10 Best Deals of May 17, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 17, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Prepare for the summer heat with the Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan. Say goodbye to the dust in your life with the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C. And parallel park like a champ with the Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: iPad Magic Keyboard





Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299 or $349, however, depending on size choice. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.

In any case, if you have the newest 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now to $199. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 5,600+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful. This Magic Keyboard will reportedly work perfectly with the newly-announced 11" 3rd-gen iPad Pro that starts shipping soon.

Meanwhile, the larger 12.9" iPad Pro version is discounted $50 off the list price to $299, and has its own 4.8-star rating with 5,100+ reviews. It’s great! People dig it. But it’s expensive, and right now, it’s less so. This version will work with the new 2021 model shipping soon, but will not fit as perfectly due to the slightly thicker new tablet. In any case, if you’re looking for the full laptop experience with your iPad Pro/Air, now’s the time to strike.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Homech Tower Fan

Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan KINJATF001 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Warmer weather is arriving, and depending on where you are, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.



If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. Homech’s 36” oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $59 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KINJATF001 at checkout, marking a $31 total savings off the list price.

With multiple speed settings and timer options, Homech’s quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch. Amazon customers love it: this model has a sterling 4.7-star rating from more than 13,900 reviews.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Monster Hunter World

It’s time to get into Monster Hunter. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. The franchise is having a major resurgence in recent years thanks to the excellent Monster Hunter World and the absolutely awful Monster Hunter movie. With Monster Hunter Rise out and making waves, you legally now have to give the franchise a shot. If you want a good place to start, you can grab a PC key for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $20 at Best Buy. The game is exactly what the name implies: you hunt down big monsters in a massive open world. This version includes the killer Iceborne expansion too, which brings an icy setting to the game. Buckle up kiddos, we’re going to slay some beasts.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: $100 Xbox Gift Card

$100 Xbox Gift Card XBOX100USD Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Eneba, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code XBOX100USD at checkout to get it for $87. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Lg CX OLED 65" TV

LG CX 65" OLED TV | $1,897 | Amazon BuyDig Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at both Amazon and BuyDig, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Note that only BuyDig is offering a free $100 Visa gift card with the purchase, so you’ll get more bang for your buck from that retailer. Still, if you prefer Amazon, the price is the same without the bonus gift card in tow. With either retailer, you can also get a free LG XBOOM Go PL5 Bluetooth speaker via this LG promotional website, so don’t forget that detail after purchase!

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#6: Eufy RoboVac 30C



Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Graphic : Andrew Hayward

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.



Right now, Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to Eufy. This is $80 off the list price.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#7: ANKER ROAV DUAL DASH CAM

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dashcam. It’s $74 right now, a $14 savings from the list price. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day. Even more impressive, this dashcam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: LUMINOX NAVY SEAL 3500 WATCH

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Looking for an eye-catching and reliable timepiece? Need it to be tough but classic? Look no further than this Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch. A great gift for you or a loved one, save 50% on this sleek watch that was only a store model, so it’s pristine.

This 46mm watch is both modern and tactical but still easy to read with the uni-directional rotating bezel and luminous-filled hands. This watch is accurate down to the second, thanks to the swiss quartz it runs on. And because it’s built for the Navy, it’s water-resistant and can handle depths of around 650 feet. With that kind of strength, this watch can more than handle a run in the rain or even the most intense workout. The strap is black rubber, but that doesn’t mean it lacks the same strength; it is comfortable and secure. This comes with a matching stainless steel case for safekeeping and a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: THERAPEDIC COOLING Pillow

Therapedic Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With warmer temperatures on the way, it can be a difficult time if you already have a few sleep issues. If you run a bit hot, the summer can be a nightmare for getting quality slumber. Couple that with neck or back trouble, and it’s the perfect recipe for no sleep. Therapedic’s Cooling Memory Foam Pillow could be just what you need, and it’s 80% off right now.



The full name is the Therapedic Polar Nights Cooling Contour Pillow, but it does all the things your poor body needs. Designed with Reactex tech, it actually pulls heat away from you, and the pillow converts it. With just the pressure from your neck and head, you’ll be cooler in mere seconds. By positioning yourself in just the right way, you’ll get the support you’ve been searching for, along with twenty times the cooling action of other pillows on the market. This works for all kinds of sleepers, so no worries if your a side or stomach snoozer. The cover is machine washable, and the whole pillow comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty. This is a standard size and exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Sandisk 200GB MicroSD

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Let me give you some perspective on how low the price on this 200GB microSD card is. When we first posted about this card in 2018, it was on sale for $44. At the time, we thought “Wow, that’s so cheap!” Today, it’s $22. That would have blown our little minds years ago. So if you’re looking for a new card for any of your devices (like the Nintendo Switch), this is a very cheap option for the amount of space you get here.

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.