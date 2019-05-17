Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: REI SAle

Screenshot: REI

It’s baaaaaack. REI’s annual Anniversary Sale is always the company’s biggest sale of the year. In fact, it’s basically REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.

For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Some great options elsewhere in the sale include Patagonia’s famous Nano Puff jackets (men | women), hiking and trail running shoes from all the best brands, tech gear like GPS watches and portable power solutions, and swimwear from the likes of prAna, O’Neill, and Patagonia.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



See something you want that isn’t on sale? REI members can save 20% on a single full priced item at both REI and REI Outlet for the duration of the sale with promo code ANNV19. A lifetime membership costs $20, and is totally worth it.

#2: ANC Headphones

Drop (formerly Massdrop) is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $279, down from the usual $349. And, sure, $279 is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

#3: Anker Projectors

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of ton of cool stuff. And today only, you can save big on two of their best portable projectors.

The first is the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector/speaker shrunk down to the size of a soda can. We think it’s really cool to use for backyard movie nights or as a portable screen for your Nintendo Switch.

Of course, to achieve its diminutive size, the Capsule makes a few compromises, in terms of brightness and picture quality.

If that’s a dealbreaker, the larger $330 Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is 3x brighter than the Capsule, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

If you’re on the market for a couple of affordable projectors, this is the best time to buy. Be warned, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.

#4: Pressure Washer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. For a limited time, Walmart and Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $119, a new all-time low.



At 2030 PSI, this is more than powerful enough for most household jobs, and its 360 degree caster wheels make it easy to maneuver around your patio while you blast away all of your past regrets and painful memories all of that dirt and grime around your home.

#5: Indochino

Photo: Indochino

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



You can grab any of the premium suits from this page for just $349 depending on the style, with promo code KINJA19. These premium suits typically cost $389-$399, but you know what the best part is? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.

#6: Backcountry

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Memorial Day sales have descended upon us, and if you’re Memorial Day Weekend will include some outdoor adventures, be sure to head over to Backcountry. Right now, over 21,000 items, including gear and apparel for the whole family, are up to 50% off thanks to the brand’s Memorial Day Sale, including stuff from The North Face, Osprey, prAna, Mountain Hardwear, and more. So, load up on everything you’ll need for summer activities before this sale heads out on a permanent vacation.



#7: DINNERWARE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You probably haven’t re-thought your dinnerware and flatware since you first bought it, but if there were every a time to upgrade, it’s today. Amazon is marking down several attractive sets of plates, bowls, serving pieces, and silverware in the Gold Box. All set on that stuff? Consider spicing up your kitchen with a few fun novelty items. Because, really, who doesn’t need a Mantea tea infuser?

#8: Weighted Blankets

Photo: Amazon

We see deals on 10-15 pound weighted blankets with some regularity, but discounts on lighter blankets for kids, and ultra-heavy blankets for larger adults or for people who just want to feel like their ribs are being crushed by a blanket (hi) are harder to come by.



Today though, you can get a 5-pound blanket that’s perfect for a ~50 pound child for $40 with promo code YHBBED9I, or on the other end of the spectrum, a 20 pounder for $49 (code 8BIAT893) and a 25 pounder for $70 (code UPUT8QVN).

If you aren’t familiar, weighted blankets don’t just keep you warm. They can actually help ease anxiety after a tough day. Think about how nice it feels when the dentist puts that heavy apron on your chest. Now imagine it as a blanket, and at your home instead of the dentist. Doesn’t that sound nice?

#9: GaN Charger

Photo: Amazon

The year of USB-C GaN chargers continues unabated, and one of the latest chargers to hit the market is Anker’s PowerPort+ Atom III.

Onboard, you get a 45W USB-C Power Delivery port, plus a PowerIQ 2.0 USB port, which is capable of outputting 15W itself, a match for Quick Charge 2.0 speeds for compatible devices. If you want to charge your phone and your laptop at the same time, this is the one and only charger you need, and you can save 10% at launch with promo code ANKERAP2.

#10: Pellet Grill

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, there’s a rare discount on a Camp Chef SmokePro DLX Pellet Grill. Normally selling for $600, you can pick one up for $100 less.

Offered up as an alternative to Traeger Pellet Grills on this week’s Buy Committee, reader hashtaghashbrowns says that these pellet grills are of similar quality to Traegers, for less.

If you like grilled, smoky meats, pellet grills can help you achieve otherworldly deliciousness. So, what are you waiting for? This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular model in over a year.