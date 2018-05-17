Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: burrow custom couch

What Casper did for mattresses, Burrow has done for couches. The online sofa store lets you pick your your couch’s size, its fabric, its leg color, and even the height of its arms, add a chaise sectional or ottoman if you want, and get it shipped to your front door for free. If you don’t like it, you even get 30 days to return it.



Shane tried out Burrow’s offerings over on Gear, and came away impressed. And as someone who went couch shopping about a year ago, I really wish I’d known about it, as traditional furniture shopping is only one or two circles of hell away from car haggling.

So if you want to upgrade that couch you bought off Craigslist in college and get yourself something nice, our exclusive promo code KD100 will take $100 off any $1,000+ Burrow order, which is the best deal you’ll find on the web.

#2: oled 4K TV

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2400 for 65", both hundreds less than you’d find on Amazon.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Because if you’re splurging on an OLED TV anyway, then why not, right?

#3: cold brew coffee maker

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is the best we’ve seen in several months, and ‘tis the season for cold coffee.

#4: turn one hdmi port into two

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEYH04 at checkout to get it for $11.

#5: sennheiser hd 6xx

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $375 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.

#6: mohu curve

Leaf-style HDTV antennas are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, but they’re still basically mud flaps hanging on your wall. Luckily, Mohu created the Curve, which is basically a Mohu Leaf that you stand up on your TV stand or a shelf. Unless you knew what you were looking at, you’d never realize it was a piece of home theater equipment.

#7: mynt massagers

We’ve featured several Mynt massaging products here over the past year, and now, they’re running an Amazon Gold Box deal for the first time ever.



There are three products included in the sale, all priced at new all-time lows. The most popular of the bunch is almost surely the cordless massage pillow, now available for just $30. Its four rotating nodes can massage any part of your body in pretty much any location, and it runs for two hours on a charge.

For a more intense experience for your shoulders, consider this cordless model for $44. It includes arm straps to help you apply pressure, and eight massage nodes with multiple modes.

And finally, your feet deserve a little TLC too, and this high-end foot massager can do both shiatsu and air pressure massages, and seems like the ideal place for your feet after you kick your shoes off for the day.

#8: bridge constructor game

This awesome looking construction set is basically a bridge constructor video game, but in real life. It includes 285 interchangeable building pieces and instructions for 20 different models (including some skyscrapers!) to teach you about force and physics. Not bad for $30, within a couple bucks of an all-time low.

#9: battery pack

At $90 on sale (with code JACKERY6), this isn’t the cheapest USB-C Power Delivery battery pack we’ve seen; not by a long shot. But it has its reasons.



1. Its USB-C port can output and accept 45W or power, considerably higher than the 27-30W you usually see on these types of products.

2. It comes with a 45W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, which can recharge all 26,800mAh in under 5 hours, and also double as a wall charger for your laptop, Nintendo Switch, or any other USB-C device. Most of these battery packs don’t come with a charger at all.

3. It includes a screen that actually shows you a numerical percentage of its remaining battery life, rather than a vague array of dots.

So if you still need a battery pack that can charge your USB-C devices on the road, this one might just be worth the price premium.

#10: mini bluetooth speaker

It’s not a speaker you’d want to rely on for a backyard barbecue, but this Aukey Mini Bluetooth speaker is small enough to throw in a suitcase, and packs a 5W driver and 10 hours of battery life into its shockingly small case. Get it for $19 today with promo code KINJAM31.