#1: Headphones

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $30 today with promo code LOOBQZNM when you also clip the $3 coupon on the page.

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $30 is a steal, is what I’m saying, and they’d make a fine gift as well.

#2: BBQ Bundle

Screenshot: Butcher Box

We’re big fans of Butcher Box’s meat-by-mail deliveries of grass-fed beef, heritage grade pork, and organic chicken, and if you sign up for a new account today, you’ll get everything you need to host a little barbecue thrown in for free.



Just order any box, and in addition to whatever you’d otherwise receive in your first box, you’ll also find an extra pack of baby back ribs, two NY strip steaks, and two pounds of ground beef. That’s a lot of free meat, and if you need help finishing it, feel free to invite me over.

#3: GroominG GOld Box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon’s discounting a number of oral care and grooming products from companies like Braun, Gilette, and Crest. Whether you need some new razors or want to invest in a beard trimmer, this Gold Box has you covered.

This Gold Box offers a great opportunity to save on a lot of stuff you’ll probably need anyway, such as toothpaste, teeth whitening strips, and disposable razors.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. Which means the discounts will only stick around until the end of day, or until sold out. So grab a few things and save yourself the trip to the store.

#4: Shark Vacuum

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Robot vacuums are great for keeping your floors tidy day-to-day, but you still need to own a “real” vacuum for the occasional deep cleaning, not to mention for things like vacuuming your furniture and your car.



That’s what makes these deals from Shark so great. If you buy the intelligent and pet har-cleaning RB85 Wi-Fi enabled robotic vacuum for its $380 MSRP (admittedly about $130 more than it’s currently selling for on Amazon), you can get a FREE upright vacuum of your choice, and these are some seriously great vacuums we’re talking about here:

The NV752 currently sells for $280 on its own around the web, and is a more powerful version of the Shark Navigator Lift-Away that won our reader Co-Op. That means that the actual dustbin and vacuuming components can lift off of the wheeled base for easier portability when you’re cleaning things like stairs. It also features two types of brushes; one for cleaning small things like dust and pet hair, and another designed for larger debris.

The NV800W is basically a smaller, lighter, more maneuverable version of the NV752 above, and it’s currently selling for around $220 on the web.

Assuming you already own a corded vacuum though, the bundle with the HV382 cordless vacuum is probably what I’d get, even though it sells for less than the corded vacuums at $185. It features the same DuoClean brush system as Shark’s corded vacuums, but doesn’t need to be plugged into the wall. It can even convert into a hand vacuum.Update: I am an idiot and got this mixed up with something else, it is not a cordless vacuum, it’s just smaller and more maneuverable than the others.

#5: BACKCOUNTRY PROMO

Image: Backcountry

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20MAY.



Exclusions apply, of course — the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal. Plus, using the coupon code will automatically sign you up for Backcountry’s Credit Program, which means more great deals are in your future.

#6: USB HUBS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Someday everything we own will connect via a wireless connection or USB-C cable. Until then, we can all be glad to have this Sabrent USB hubs and docking station Gold Box.

Whether you need to access files on multiple drives or want to add a few wireless adapters to your setup, these USB hubs can certainly provide them. Be warned, all but one of these devices only allow for data transfer, not charging. For that you’ll need to pick up the universal docking station.

All of the products featured in the sale are offered at their lowest prices we’ve seen in over a year. So make sure to check out the main page to see all of the deals.

#7: KNIFE SET

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Despite what door-to-door salesmen might tell you, you don’t need a full set of knives. You can breeze through about 99% of kitchen tasks with just a few important blades, and they’re all included in this discounted 4-piece set.



The chef’s knife is one of our readers’ five favorites, and has long been the best value in kitchen knives. The paring and bread knives are pretty self explanatory, and while you could probably get away without owning a utility knife, it is a little more maneuverable than the chef’s knife, and it’s good to have one for chopping vegetables if you’ve been using your main knife on raw meat.

#8: Carry-On

Graphic: Shep McAllister

OGIO might not be a luggage brand you’re familiar with, but you should be. Here’s what we had to say about its Alpha carry-on roller over on The Inventory:



Built from CORDURA EcoMade fabric, it’s environmentally friendly (made from recycled plastic) and ultra-durable with a high tear strength so nothing will permeate its shell. And, buyers can choose from a single or divided packing space with two mesh panels. I opted for the latter, and the amount of organization in this thing is unreal—it even has a separate sleeve for your laptop.

Amazon has never discounted the Alpha by more than a couple bucks from its usual $300. Never, that is, until today. Invest in your travel sanity for $250 while you can, easily the best discount we’ve ever seen.

#9: Monitor Arms

There are a lot of good reasons to splurge on a fancy, expensive arm for your computer monitors. But if you’re on a budget and don’t mind a little bit of extra fiddling, this affordable dual mount from Huanuo has a lot going for it considering its price tag. Normally $70, you can get it for just $50 today with promo code NMLAPF6Q.

Eric put a very similar mount from the same company to the test over the The Inventory, and while it definitely was lacking a few features and had some downsides compared to a $200 equivalent, it was still pretty great for the price.

#10: CAndy

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you snacking on a piece of candy right now? No? You do realize you’re an adult with a credit card and your mom can’t tell you to stop eating candy, right? If you want it, buy it! Right now, you can get a variety box of full-sized Snickers, Twix, 3 Musketeers, and Milky Way for only $9 after you clip the 15% off coupon. You can save even more off your first order with Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option. This will be shipped with cold packs, so your candy won’t melt on your front porch during the summer heat.

