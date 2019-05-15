Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: DYSON V10

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



Big discounts on the Animal version have been few and far between, but today on Amazon, it’s back down to $400 after clipping the $50 coupon, within $20 of the best price we’ve seen.

Advertisement

This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute version, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is itself down to an all-time low $340 as well. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.

#2: BURROW

Photo: Burrow

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Memorial Day sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

For a limited time, promo code SUMMER19 will get you 10% off all orders, 15% off orders of $1,400 or more, and 20% off orders of $2,500 or more. Some of the site’s marketing materials say that you can save “up to $500,” but the 20% code doesn’t seem to be capped, as we were able to save over $600 on a larger order.

Advertisement

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

#3: SIMPLE MODERN

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re still drinking lukewarm liquids... what are you even doing? Amazon’s offering big discounts on several Simple Modern drinking vessels in all shapes, sizes and mouth types. Options include an insulated coffee mug, a water bottle, a tumbler, food jars, and accessories. There’s a few with sports logos, too, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Advertisement

These prices are only good today or until sold out, so pick one up before this sale goes away. Of course there are over a dozen options, and while I have included a few here, you should probably visit the main page for all of your options.

#4: ORAL-B

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, we’re not here to judge you if you haven’t been brushing your teeth twice a day. If you need to step up your dental hygiene habits, an electric toothbrush is the way to go. The Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush will do all of the hard work when it comes to getting rid of built up plaque. Right now, you can clip the coupon to get $10 off of this rechargeable toothbrush.



#5: HERSCHEL BACKPACK

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Backpacks are the best bags for daily use. They can easily be carried and have endless pockets for storage. You don’t need to enroll in school to enjoy this Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack. Hopefully, your days of surprise quizzes are long gone and you’ll just need this for work. Right now, the forest green backpack is $15 off on Amazon.



#6: WALMART GROCERIES

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s one thing to find a good deal on a certain thing you’d find at the grocery store. It’s quite another to just straight up save $10 on an entire grocery trip.



Advertisement

But that’s exactly what you can do today by ordering $50 in groceries from Walmart, with curbside pickup. Just build your cart, hit the minimum (excluding alcohol), choose the FREE store pickup option, and use promo code LA9ARAAC at checkout to get $10 off. The prices are the same as buying in-store, and this code even works if you’ve used Walmart’s online grocery ordering service before, so there’s really no downside here.

#7: PENGUIN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 30% off a selection of apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, tees, and swimwear. Not to mention, you’ll get free shipping when you use promo code OPSHIP. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last.

#8: STILA

Image: Stila Cosmetics

If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag 25% off sitewide at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving. Plus, you’ll get free shipping! Just be sure to fill up your makeup bag before this sale ends on Friday.



#9: PERRY ELLIS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout, no promo code necessary. We’re talking $20 belts, $30 tees, $40 watches, so load up!

#10: iphone case

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Apple’s surprisingly terrific smart iPhone battery cases just made an unexpected comeback for the latest generation of iPhones, and, right now, a black case for the iPhone XR is just $102, or $27 off on Amazon.

This case should extend your battery life by about 75% without adding too much bulk, and supports all the latest features like wireless charging and USB-C PD fast charging with a USB-C to Lightning cable. Better still, you’ll be able to see both your device’s battery level and the case’s on your screen.