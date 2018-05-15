Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: sandisk sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too much flash storage, and you can stock up on flash drives, SD cards, and more from Amazon’s latest Gold Box.



I suspect that the most popular items here will be the high-capacity microSD cards, which are great for the action cams and Nintendo Switches you all are buying at this time of year. 128GB, 200GB, 256GB, and 400GB cards are all on sale.

The sale also includes a number of flash drives, including some with Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C connectors, so you can plug them into any device.

And finally, the Gold Box is rounded out with a 1TB portable SSD on sale for $250, the first time it’s been available for under $300. There are still some deals that we didn’t mention here though, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see them all.

#2: Yamaha sound bar

Photo: Amazon

Sub-$100 sound bars generally don’t have subwoofers, let alone two of them. But that’s exactly what you get with this refurbished Yamaha, which would be a great upgrade if you’re using the built-in speakers on any of your TVs. At $90, it’s never been cheaper.

#3: sonicare diamond clean

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart | $155 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From Shane’s Gear review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup.



The listed $180 price would be an all-time low price on its own, but the $25 clippable coupon on the page makes the deal even better. That’s a lot to spend on a toothbrush, yes, but it may just be worth it.

#4: expedia discount

Photo: Spencer Watson (Unsplash)

If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save $40 off your next 2+ night, $400+ hotel stay through Expedia with promo code KINJADEALS40.



The asterisk here is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatts, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and you’ll have to complete your trip prior to the end of September. Safe travels!

#5: magic erasers

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $9 on Amazon. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

#6: eufy smart bulbs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.



These bulbs can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.

Alternatively, you can get two of the bulbs plus a Eufy Genie (Anker’s version of the Echo Dot) for $55, which is like getting the Genie for $21.

#7: dutch ovens

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Basically a clone of the Lodge dutch oven, these new AmazonBasics 6 qt dutch ovens are on sale for the first time today. You can add a blue or red one to your kitchen arsenal for just $45 today, down from the usual $50.

If you’re worried that you won’t get enough use out of it, dutch ovens are great for baking, braising, roasting, cooking soups and stews, and a whole lot more. Plus, when you take good care of them, they’ll last a lifetime.

#8: sample box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it again with the sample boxes, this time offering up eight or more protein bars, vitamins, snacks, and other nutrition & wellness samples. You’ll pay $7 to get the box, but you’ll also get $7 to spend on a full-sized version of your favorite sample, so it’s a wash.

#9: motion-sensing lights

Graphic: Shep McAllister

OxyLED’s ultra-popular T-02 motion-sensing lights now have warm LED variants, and you can pick one up for just $13 today with code M86GPVUZ. The T-02 runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can stick this light anywhere you want, and it’ll turn itself on when it’s dark enough and it detects movement.

#10: THE LEGEND OF ZELDA BOOK

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $34, or $6 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day, you’ll automatically get the best price.