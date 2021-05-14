The 10 Best Deals of May 14, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 14, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Simplify your mornings with Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Perfect your smile for post-mask mandate life with the Fairywill Teeth Whitening. Escape to another world with the Nintendo Wii U Console (Refurbished).

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Mass Effect: Legendary Edition



Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (Xbox Digital) EMCEWHU22 Image : Electronic Arts

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $50 at Newegg (you’ll get a digital code for the Xbox version). Just use the promo code EMCEWHU22 at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $10 discount.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Over 2,400 customers can’t be wrong. 62% of Amazon reviewers have given the Fairywill Teeth Whitening a five-star rating. If you’ve been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter, this is the kit you’ve been searching for. Save 40% on this kit today.

If you’ve seen these sets before, you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer, so you don’t need to worry about setting one yourself, and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the three 3mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for the top and bottom. This kit provides enough gel for twenty treatments. The trays don’t need to be molded, which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I’ve tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth, which are really nice to know if you’re on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for thirty minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Yamaha TW-E3A Wireless Earbuds

Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I mentioned to a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. While yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. These are currently $36 less and worth every penny.

First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session. This price only applies to the black color.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Vava Macbook USB-C Hub

Vava USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air 60FY3WC5 Image : Vava

Advertisement

If you find yourself constantly reaching for adapter dongles to connect devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, here’s a more elegant solution. Vava’s USB-C hub dock snaps into the side of your recent-model Apple laptop, replacing the two built-in Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the left side of the notebook with a larger cache of inputs.

You’ll get a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port capable of 100W charging, a standard USB-C port, an HDMI port capable of 5K-resolution output at 60Hz, and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. Right now, you can snag this handy add-on for just $30 at Amazon when you use promo code 60FY3WC5 at checkout. That’s a $45 savings from the list price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#5: Eufy HomeVac S11 Go

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

Advertisement

It usually sells for $250, but right now Amazon is offering 36% off the HomeVac S11 Go in both black and white, landing at just $160 for today only. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#6: Ulta Clueless Set



Save 20% on Clueless Items 995921 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Clueless defined a generation and still continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 20% on any one of these Clueless items until the 29th with the code 995921.

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Clueless Lip Tinted Oil Set Buy for $19 at Ulta Use the promo code 995921

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Clueless 411 Pressed Palette Buy for $26 at Ulta Use the promo code 995921

Modeled after Cher’s iconic flip phone (what an era for technology), the Totally Clueless Blush Palette brings this whole vintage look together. Pick from any of the three colors and roll with the homies to your next party in the Valley.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Totally Clueless Blush Palette Buy for $21 at Ulta Use the promo code 995921

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Wii U Console Refurbished

Nintendo Wii U Console (Refurbished) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.

At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: bobi Classic Robot Vacuum

bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a $550 discount on the bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop today only! This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upside-down. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program.

Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. You’ll get well over an hour of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robovac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $550 off its usual price too. They come in Blackberry (black) and Snow (white) as color options. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker

Advertisement

You can feel it in the air—spring is ending, summer is beginning, and... well, you need coffee all year long, right? And if you’re not the type to switch to iced coffee or cold brew during the warm months, then nothing’s really changing on your end. You need coffee!

Right now, you can secure that hot drink in the days to come for a steal with almost half off of a Keurig machine. If you just drink a cup or two daily, then I probably don’t need to tell you how much time a Keurig can save you over a traditional coffee-maker. What are you still doing here then, busy person? Go, go, go get your coffee fix.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#10: Lego Boost Set

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Help turn a passion for LEGO building into coding fundamentals with the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox, an 847-piece LEGO kit with a twist. You can use these bricks to build five different functional robots, each controllable with the Boost app for iOS, Android, Windows, or Amazon devices. This STEM toy introduces coding basics as kids play and learn (target age is 7-12), and right now it’s 20% off the list price, knocking it down to $128 at Amazon.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.