Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: BACKCOUNTRY SALE

Image: Backcountry

The time to gear up for your summertime outdoor adventures is now. Take advantage of Backcountry’s sale on big brands, including Patagonia, Mammut, Black Diamond, and Smith, and be prepared for whatever the wilderness might throw your way. Everything from apparel, to sunglasses, to climbing, biking, and camping equipment is up for grabs, so shop now before you hit the trails.

#2: Pressure Washer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $123, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever.

Advertisement

At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to click the Size drop-down menu and select SPX3500.

Just remember, this deal disappears by end of day. So get yours before the deal blasts away.



#3: MICROSD CARD

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you demand a lot of space out of your microSD cards, this 400GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now on Amazon.

Advertisement

Marked down to an all-time low $57, it’ll hold a boatload of Nintendo Switch games, 4K footage, apps, and anything else you need to store on it. Ah...the future.

#4: MODEM GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and shop this one-day Arris sale on Amazon. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick one up for as little as $55 and recoup your losses within a year.



Modems are tricky, because some ISPs make it pretty difficult for you to provide your own and you’ll need to make sure if these Arris models (currently at their lowest prices ever) are compatible with your plan.

I’ve included a few Lifehacker stories below to help you figure it out:

Also make sure it can help output the speeds you’re paying for, since only one of these models offers Docsis 3.1.

Just remember, these Arris Modem prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So do some quick research and stop paying for unnecessary fees to save yourself cash.

#5: ANKER CABLE

Photo: Amazon

Anker only released its first MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cables a few weeks ago, but now, they already have a second version out and on sale.



The Anker PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning cables are part of Anker’s highest-end cable line, and have every feature under the sun that you could expect from a charging cable. They’re ultra durable, rated for 30,000 bends. They’re wrapped in nylon for a great feel. They support the maximum possible 18W charging speeds for the latest iPhones (with a USB-C PD charger), which can juice up an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. And yes, they even include a lifetime warranty if they ever were to break.

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can get the 3' cable in either black or red for $18 (down from $22) with promo code ANKER652.

#6: FIRE TV SALE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re a Prime member who somehow doesn’t have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that.



Advertisement

Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $15 off for Prime members, and the Fire TV Cube (with built-in Alexa) is $50 off.

Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $50-$60 off for Prime members, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.

#7: KATE SPADE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section. Use promo code POUNCE to take advantage of this designer deal.

#8: EUFYCAM SALE

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 2-camera starter kit for $270 with promo code EUFY88AP, or the 3-camera kit for $100 more with code EUFY55AP.

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

#9: VIZIO TV

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

$650 for a 65" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.

That means it includes 40 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), built-in Chromecast, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a match for the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy the rest of the NBA and NHL playoffs in all their glory.

h/t Hagan

#10: GAMING MONITOR

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $150 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.

This 24-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Advertisement

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

It’s the same price on Amazon, but it’s sold out. Fortunately, you can still order it but you may need to wait a bit until they restock.