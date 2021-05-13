The 10 Best Deals of May 13, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s May 13, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Save money on a tv and buy the Kodak FLIK X4 Home Projector. Treat the gamer in your life with a $100 Xbox Gift Card. And hop on the latest culinary trend with the Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer.

#1: Lego Mario Set



Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us has to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end-level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgment here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

#2: $100 Xbox Gift Card

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCEWHT49 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCEWHT49 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

$100 Xbox Gift Card

#3: Sensorpedic Pillows

2-Pack: SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows Graphic : Sheilah Villari

There are several reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. MorningSave has two SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows for just $29 to help with that.

These pillows are constructed from quilted nylon and are made with cool, breathable material on one side for those who tend to run a little hot in slumber. The other side is all hypoallergenic fleece to keep you toasty in the colder months. Both pillow options have plush fiberfill inside that provides comfort all night long. These are ideal for all types of sleep positions. These pillows are exclusively priced and sold out the last time they went on sale.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

#4: Ryobi Cordless Tool Kit

Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you have a stack of DIY home projects and repairs piling up and don’t have the tools to get ‘em all done, here’s an easy way to get equipped for nearly everything. Ryobi’s cordless six-tool combo kit comes with an impact driver, drill/driver, multi-tool, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light, along with two battery packs, a charger, 60-piece drill-drive kit, and tool bag.

All of that can be yours for $221 at Home Depot right now, a savings of $100 off the list price.

#5: Lego Minecraft sets

Minecraft is almost like a virtual LEGO building simulation, at least in Creative mode, and the two forces completed the cycle by issuing official LEGO Minecraft building kits a few years back. They’ve been wildly popular and keep rolling out, and now Amazon is taking 18% off a few of the latest sets released for 2021. The 490-piece The Pig House set is marked down to $41 today, while the smaller The Trading Post and The Bee Farm kits—each with 200+ pieces—are marked down to just over $16 apiece.

#6: Black + Decker 3-in-1 Electric Mower



Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Got a relatively small yard? If so, then Black+Decker’s 3-in-1 electric lawn mower might be an ideal option. It’s a compact 6.5amp plug-in lawnmower that easily converts to an edger and trimmer, and while we wouldn’t recommend it for large, time-intensive jobs, it could do just fine for a smaller plot of land. Save 30% off the list price at Amazon, where it’s selling for just $59 right now.

#7: Yedi Air fryer

Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up, and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is 33% off.

This two-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crunchy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just two controls, so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. Don’t let the size fool you; it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees for ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small, it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries, the Trudy can take it. There’s auto-shutoff, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on, but it can cook up to thirty minutes. It’s simple to use for frying and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this appliance in your kitchen. It’s easy to clean out and won’t take up a lot of space on a cramped countertop.

This will ship for $3.

#8: Kodak Flik X4 Home Projector

Kodak FLIK X4 Home Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Since getting my projector, my general tv watching has been 100% better, especially sports. If you consume a lot of movies, games, and television, this might be just the thing you didn’t know you were missing. Kodak’s FLIK X4 Home Projector is ready to elevate any binge session and save $20 on it today.

This projector is a full entertainment system so you can do more than just watch films. View photos, slideshows, play games and listen to music. If you plan on having a few get-togethers in the future, this will be an excellent addition to a night with friends and family. Do all this with a display of 150″ after a simple and painless setup. There are a few ways to connect to your chosen devices via HDMI and USB. It’s easy to focus with the manual wheel in the front with a resolution of around 480p, which is pretty dang sharp. The built-in speakers produce a robust sound that gets quite loud for its size. You will not want to watch anything any other way after you grab one of these. It’s truly life-changing.

This will ship for $3.

#9: Gemoor star Projector

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.

If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $26 at Amazon today when you clip the coupon, a total savings of $14 off the list price.

It has a 4.5-star review average from 4,100+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

#10: TaoTronics Air Purifier

TaoTronics Air Purifier KINJAQ7R Graphic : The Inventory

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $84 when you clip the coupon and use promo code KINJAQ7R at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s a total of $36 off the list price right now when you use the couple and code.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.