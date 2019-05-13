Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: ANKER GOLD BOX

Amazon Gold Boxes aren’t the only time to get Anker products on sale, but they do offer unusually good discounts on our readers’ favorite gadget accessory brand, albeit for one day only.



Today on Amazon, you can save on several types of cables, three different battery packs, two wireless chargers, and the pièce de résistance: two multi-port chargers with USB-C Power Delivery for your laptop, Switch, tablet, and pretty much all of the gadgets you’ll buy over the next several years. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#2: TRAEGER GRILL

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



The Renegade Pro model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $524 is a whopping $176 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

#3: NINJA FOODI

Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi XL Multi-Cooker can get the job done.

This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of three different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this one’s 8qt. capacity makes making large batches of food easily.

Better still, it packs a dehydrate setting which can help you make your own jerky or dried fruit.

Right now, this XL model is at it’s lowest price ever, or about $70 less than usual. Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or when until it’s sold out.

#4: LG TV

This 65" 4K TV with HDR10 support from LG is a steal at just $600. That’s especially tempting for an IPS panel, which offers the best viewing angles in the LCD space. One downside: It uses LG’s webOS for streaming, which isn’t as polished as Roku or Android TV/Chromecast, but it shouldn’t be a problem if you already have your own streaming box.

#5: J.Crew Sale

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take 50% off everything on their site, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code SHOPQUICK. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

#6: TRASH BAGS

You need to buy trash bags anyway, so when you can get the good ones—you know, the ones that actually won’t rip and spill garbage all over your living room during your walk out to your dupster—on sale, you might as well.



$11 is actually a pretty good price for 80 Glad ForceFlex Plus bags, and a 25% clippable coupon makes the deal even better. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings, and get this deal before it gets swept into the trash bin of deal history.

#7: Elevation DOCK

Elevation Lab makes some of the best phone docks money can buy, and you’ll need a whole lot less money than usual to buy them with our exclusive discount.

The CordDock ships with a specially designed cable (Lightning for the iPhone model, USB-C for Android) that works with the dock in two separate ways. Pull your phone straight up to remove it from the dock entirely. Or, rotate it forward to keep the cable plugged in while disengaging it from the dock, allowing you to use the phone to send a quick text without stopping the charging process.

Like all Elevation Lab stuff, the CordDock is incredibly well designed, and the new V2 model on sale today features stronger welds, more friction on the rear adjustment knobs, and other tweaks to make it even nicer to use. Just use promo code KINJAROCKS to get either one for $22.

#8: Levi’s BOGO

What’s better than a pair of classic Levi’s jeans? Two pairs! And getting one of those pairs for 50% off is obviously best; that’s exactly what you can do at Levi’s BOGO Event, happening now. Piles of pants, along with other nice apparel, are included in the promotion (exclusions apply) with code BOGO50. The lower priced item of the two you choose will be the one to get marked down at checkout, but still, that’s a good denim deal if I ever saw one.

#9: Switch Controller

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $40 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.



For one, it’s red and features a legendary plumber’s silhouette, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $10 off the going rate.



#10: Brandless Tweezers

We plucked this deal especially for you: Right now, you’ll receive a free pair of Precision Slant Tweezers with any purchase from Brandless when you use promo code KINJA. The tweezers, normally $6, will just be added to your cart automatically when you enter the code. You know Brandless for their wide array of green, minimalist food, home, and personal care products, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find something you need among their many affordable offerings.