The 10 Best Deals of May 12, 2021

It’s May 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Treat yourself to a Bella Pro Series Flip Belgian Waffle Maker. Relax with the Naipo Massage Gun. And upgrade your appliances with the Insignia 6qt Pressure Cooker.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: iPad Air



You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $74 off in certain colors right now.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

#2: Naipo Massage Gun

Naipo Massage Gun AC9M2PBT Graphic : The Inventory

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.

Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code AC9M2PBT at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,200+ reviews.

#3: iiRcade Tabletop

iiRcade Tabletop Photo : iiRcade

Have you ever wanted your own home arcade cabinet, but just been paralyzed by the idea of committing to one? iiRcade is a home arcade built to solve that problem. It features its own digital shop where players can buy games carte blanche and instantly download them to their machine. That includes niche classics like Windjammers or modern indies like Dead Cells. Its library expands every month, so there’s always something new to check out. iiRcade recently released the side-scrolling Kung-Fu Master on the store and it just announced that Space Invaders: Infinity Gene is coming too.

If that sounds intriguing, this month might be the best time to pull the trigger. iiRcade just announced that it’s discounting both the main unit and the cabinet stand from now until June 20. You can grab the bar top machine itself for $500, which is $100 off its usual price. You can either use it in tabletop mode or grab the arcade stand separately to make it a full cabinet. iiRcade is an extremely well-built arcade machine with a lot of long-term potential, so it’s certainly worth checking out its current list of games and watching iiRcade’s social channels to see what else drops before June 20.

#4: Insignia Pressure Cooker

Insignia 6qt Pressure Cooker Graphic : Andrew Hayward

The Instant Pot has become a beloved and damn near essential kitchen appliance in recent years, offering an easy and compact way to cook meats, stews, chili, rice dishes, and quite a bit more. If you haven’t already jumped onboard, right now Best Buy is offering its Insignia multi-function pressure cooker for just $25—a savings of $35 from the list price.

This 6qt model has a 4.7-star review average from 7,200+ customers, and a comparable brand name Instant Pot version costs more than twice as much. It’s an ideal way to give pressure cooking a shot and bring some easy new meal options into your home.

#5: Bouncy Castle

Banzai Inflatable Bounce House Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

We’re always looking to bring you the deals you really need here. Tech, games, beauty, you name it. But to my knowledge, there’s one key deal we’ve never brought you: bouncy castle. Yes, though we’ve written up thousands of deals posts over the years, I can’t remember one time that we have said “this bouncy castle is on sale.” We have deprived you from the one thing you actually want in this life. I am here to fix this grave injustice. Today, I bring you our first ever bouncy castle deal. You can grab this Banzai “bounce house” (that’s a castle, you can’t fool me) for $200 at Best Buy today, which is $70 off its usual price. Buy it for your kids, buy it for yourself, we are not here to judge. We are only here to show you the bouncy castle light. You may do with this information what you will.

#6: Anker Soundcore Speaker

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price—when you clip the coupon on the page. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

#7: Eufy Wi-fi Video Doorbell

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Graphic : Andrew Hayward

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $80 when you clip the coupon on the page, a $20 total savings off the list price. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door, and this battery-powered version stays charged for up to 120 days and easily mounts to your home. You’ll need to provide a microSD card, though.

It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

#8: Bella Pro Series Waffle Maker

Bella Pro Series Flip Belgian Waffle Maker Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Look, I don’t want to dredge up the classic argument over whether pancakes or waffles are better, because both are great and we should all eat them constantly. If you don’t currently have an easy and reliable way to produce on-demand Belgian waffles at home, then pick up this Bella Pro Series flip waffle maker. It rotates to ensure even cooking, and best of all, it’s only $40 right now at Best Buy—a savings of $30 off the list price. Waffles!

#9: Caliper CBD

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive to stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for first-time Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJATEN. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

#10: AirPods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

